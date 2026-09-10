BEFORE & AFTER I Got a Nose Job for My 60th Birthday and the Results Are Beautiful When I saw my “after” in the mirror, I cried. Courtesy of Julie Jones

Julie Jones, a realtor in Central California, first considered getting rhinoplasty at 18. She was slightly self-conscious about the shape of her nose, but there wasn’t anything notable enough to pursue surgery at that age.

The prospect stayed out of her mind until her late fifties.

“It really started drooping,” Jones told The Looker. This can happen with age, as the ligaments inside the nose lengthen.

At 59, she noticed herself avoiding being photographed from the side—a realization that prompted her to undergo plastic surgery.

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”That was my big 60th birthday present to myself,” she recalled.

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Jones visited multiple plastic surgeons and eventually chose Beverly Hills-based board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Deepak Dugar, whose signature rhinoplasty technique could deliver the results she sought: undetectable.

As she got older, Julie Jones noticed her nose starting to droop at the tip. Dr. Deepak Dugar;The Daily Beast

Dr. Dugar specializes in closed scarless rhinoplasty, where all the cuts are made inside the nose to avoid any visible marks or blemishes.

“He basically said, ‘If you want someone else’s nose on your face, you have to go somewhere else,’” Jones recalled.

Jones added, “At that point, I was like, ‘OK, you’re the guy for me. What’s your next availability?’”

“I think the average public thinks that a nose job is a nose job, but there are very different styles and techniques,” Dr. Dugar told The Looker. “You really have to hone in on these crafts to get a specific type of result.”

“We’re able to refine the nose internally without any telltale signs of surgery,” he said.

The technique also enables a speedy recovery. “Within two days, most of my patients feel comfortable going back to socializing,” he said. “After one week, they can put on makeup and go back to life.“

At his clinic, the procedure typically costs between $33,000 and $39,000.

Julie Jones thought the tip of her nose drooped, especially when she smiled. Dr. Deepak Dugar;The Daily Beast

Jones underwent the 90-minute procedure in September 2025. Even before she saw her final results, she noticed the difference.

“He fixed my septum, which I didn’t know I had any problems with at all,” she said. “I didn’t know I couldn’t breathe. But now that I can breathe, it’s like, ‘Wow, that was bad.’”

A week after the surgery, when Jones saw her results as the cast was removed, she began to cry.

“This is a beautiful nose,” she said, looking in the mirror teary-eyed. “It’s unbelievable.”

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Almost a year later, Jones is still thrilled with the results.

“I wouldn’t say it changes who you are, but it changes your perspective on things,” she said.

Jones described the feeling as similar to having something stuck to her face, or doing her makeup badly, and being unable to take it off for years: “And then all of a sudden, it’s fixed. There’s really no words to describe it.”

I wouldn’t say it changes who you are, but it changes your perspective on things.

Jones did not need the surgery to feel confident in who she was, but it still improved her life.

Julie Jones was thrilled with her scar-free, subtle results. Dr. Deepak Dugar;The Daily Beast

“I am a very confident woman. But it gave me a new little pep in my step. A new sort of inner confidence,” she said. “It’s kind of like coming out of your shell as a young woman and finding out who you are. It’s like a rebirth.”

Julie Jones said her nose job gave her new inner confidence. Courtesy of Julie Jones

Jones didn’t get any comments about her nose from other people after the surgery, and that was exactly what she wanted: undetectable results, not a dramatic change.

“I feel way better. I feel amazing. And that’s all that matters,” she said. “But I have people say, ‘Wow, you look great.’”

“The biggest compliment I get for my patients is not that the nose job makes them feel different or look different,” Dr. Dugar said. “It’s that they finally feel like themselves.”

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