LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER Mother, 69, and Daughter, 40, Get Matching Plastic Surgery The duo turned their transformations into a bonding experience. Instagram/my40s_unfiltered

A mother and a daughter are revealing the results of the plastic surgery journey they took together.

Pia Marshall wanted to treat herself to a facelift for her 40th birthday. The content creator and marketing specialist felt she looked “permanently exhausted” after raising young children, going through a divorce, and remarrying in her thirties.

She planned to travel from her home on the Sunshine Coast, Australia, to South Korea for a plastic surgery transformation, she told People. To make the journey easier, she and her mother, Marion Marshall, turned the trip into a bonding experience.

Marion, 69, had also planned for a facelift. The pair spent months searching for the right surgeon, joining Facebook groups and messaging other patients, before landing on Dr. Young-Jin Lee at Elite Plastic Surgery in Incheon.

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Both women underwent deep-plane facelifts and endoscopic brow lifts, smoothing their forehead skin and subtly raising their eyebrows for a more rested appearance.

They also underwent philtrum reductions, where the surgeon removes skin between the upper lip and the base of the nose and tightens the muscle to lift the upper lip for a more youthful appearance.

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In addition, Marion got a lower blepharoplasty, where excess skin is removed from under the eye, and a double chin tightening to enhance her jawline.

Pia and Marion Marshall, seven days after their surgeries. Instagram/my40s_unfiltered

Marion underwent her surgeries first, and Pia followed the next day.

Although the duo underwent similar procedures, both women had very different recovery processes.

Marion’s recovery was easy, and she barely needed pain medication, while Pia described hers as “brutal.”

“I was vomiting, pacing the hospital room, battling a pounding head and generally questioning every life decision that had brought me to Korea,” she wrote in one Instagram post about her first 24 hours after the procedure. She suspected this was due to her being prone to suffering from migraines.

Still, it was better together. Marion thought recovering from the surgeries was a “fun” experience, and the duo even went shopping only four days after their procedures.

Pia Marshall documented every step of her and her mother’s plastic surgery journey on her Instagram. Instagram/my40s_unfiltered

Pia keeps her social media followers updated on the pair’s healing journeys. In one Instagram video, that was taken only six weeks post-surgery, Marion expressed how thrilled she was with her results.

“I think I look a lot younger, and because of that I feel younger, and I’m really happy,” she said, adding that she was still healing and had some itching and numbness.

Pia’s comments are filled with people admiring both of their results, but also some questioning why Pia underwent the procedures so young.

To them, she offered a simple answer: “I’m not ‘saving’ a facelift for later. I’m getting more years to enjoy the result now.”

Pia and Marion Marshall were thrilled with their results only six weeks after their plastic surgeries. Instagram/my40s_unfiltered

How do they feel about the results now, months after the surgeries?

“Honestly, I feel much more confident going out with no makeup. I’ll happily go grocery shopping straight from morning Pilates without feeling as though I need to put my face on first,” Pia told People.

Adding, “Mum feels the same way. In an unexpected sense, our facelifts have actually made life more low-maintenance. We can practically roll out of bed and already look refreshed.”

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