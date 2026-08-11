‘Mormon Wives’ Star Admits Her Tummy Tuck Came With a Painful Surprise
The 25-year-old reality star said she learned her lesson the hard way.
Reality star Layla Taylor learned the hard way that “free” plastic surgery can come at a cost.
The 25-year-old Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member revealed that she accepted a free boob job and tummy tuck when she was a cash-strapped single mother—only to later pay out of pocket to have both procedures corrected.
“I learned my lesson the hard way,” Taylor admitted on a new episode of Hulu’s Get Real with host Amanda Hirsch and fellow guest Kaitlyn Bristowe.
Taylor said the offers were difficult to turn down at the time.
“It was hard. I was a single mom, and I was wanting to date and wanted to feel good in my body,” she said. “I couldn’t afford surgery at that point.”
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Then came the tempting part.
“When I’m offered a free surgery, I was like, ‘Oh my God, yeah, I’m gonna do it,’” she recalled.
Taylor now wishes she had held off until she could afford to choose the surgeon herself.
Her takeaway: “If you’re ever offered something for free, just pay for it and go to somebody you know is going to do it right.”
Taylor’s first breast augmentation eventually became one of the freebie procedures she wanted reversed.
In March, she returned to the operating room with Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Barrett after deciding her implants overwhelmed her petite frame.
“I’ve been thinking about getting my boobs redone for honestly since I got them done,” Taylor said in a video posted to Barrett’s Instagram before surgery.
She explained that she wanted a “fresher look” that felt more proportionate to her body.
The reality star’s botched tummy tuck caused a more painful problem.
Taylor underwent another surgery in July to repair a hernia she said developed because her abdominal muscles were not properly closed during her original 2024 procedure.
She had suspected something was off because her belly button sometimes appeared to stick out.
Then one eagle-eyed follower spotted it in a Coachella video.
“She’s like, ‘Hey, like you have a hernia, you should probably get that checked out,’” Taylor recalled.
At first, Taylor admitted she was skeptical of the unsolicited advice, brushing off the idea of strangers picking apart her body online.
“Thanks, but no thanks,” she recalled thinking on Get Real.
But after a doctor confirmed she did have a hernia that needed to be repaired, her attitude changed.
Taylor has never been shy about discussing her cosmetic work.
In September 2024, she told the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast that she had undergone six enhancements in just four months, including a tummy tuck, breast augmentation, lip filler, chin filler, and Botox.
On Get Real, however, Taylor admitted that the cosmetic overhaul began after seeing herself on television.
“After season one, that’s when I got all my procedures done because I watched back season one,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, you need to fix this.’”
She has since dissolved her filler and said she wishes her younger self had been less critical.
“I wish that I would have just like given myself a hug and been like, ‘You’re fine,’” she said. “You’re growing up, you’re gonna settle into your face one day.”
The reality star also blamed Utah’s notoriously intense beauty culture for some of that pressure.
“Everyone is so obsessed with vanity,” Taylor said, claiming she knew girls who were gifted boob jobs for their 18th birthdays. “I think Utah does take it a step too far.”
Taylor has previously discussed her struggles to fit in while growing up as a Black girl in Utah on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, including feeling insecure about her hair and looks.
These days, she is still putting her appearance front and center as she pursues modeling, signing with DT Model Management after Ford Models passed on her on the Hulu series.
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