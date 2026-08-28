NEW LIFE Miss USA Contestant, 41, Reveals Stunning 170lb Weight Loss Amber Uhler says a doctor warned she was “on a path to an early grave” when she weighed nearly 300 pounds. Instagram/@amber.uhler

Miss USA contestant Amber Uhler opened up about the 170-pound weight loss that helped reshape her life—and led her to the pageant stage at 41.

Uhler, who is representing Michigan in the 2026 Miss USA competition, told People in a new interview that a doctor’s appointment five years ago forced her to confront her health.

Miss USA contestant Amber Uhler was nearly 300 pounds a few years ago. Instagram/@amber.uhler

At the time, the mother of three weighed nearly 300 pounds and was pre-diabetic. She said she was told she was “on a path to an early grave” and might not live to see her children graduate high school.

That same weekend, Uhler had another realization after getting stuck in a foam pit at a trampoline park while playing with her children.

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“Nobody could get me out,” she recalled. “Three big, beefy muscle men formed a human chain to try to pull me out, and even they couldn’t do it, and they thought they were going to have to call the fire department. I’ve never been so humiliated in my life.”

Her experience prompted her to confront her weight and make a change. Instagram/@amber.uhler

The experience left her unable to get out without help, prompting her to confront how much her weight was affecting her daily life.

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“I wasn’t even able to walk up the stairs in my own home, so I realized it’s going to be hard to lose the weight, but it’s just as hard to live with it,” she told People. “I felt like I was living a half-life.”

Uhler's doctor told her she was "on a path to an early grave" and that she would not live to see her children graduate high school. Instagram/@amber.uhler

Uhler lost 170 pounds through intense diet and exercise. Instagram/@amber.uhler

She ultimately lost 170 pounds through diet and exercise, a transformation she also detailed in an August 14 Instagram post.

In the video, she revealed she was “wearing a size 24, and convinced that many of my biggest dreams had already passed me by.”

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“As a wife and mother of three, it would’ve been easy to believe my best chapters were already written,” she said in the video.

Uhler said the changes went beyond her physical appearance.

“The greatest transformation wasn’t my body. It was my mindset,” she said. “I discovered that the biggest barriers in life are often ones we build ourselves.”

Her weight-loss journey eventually led her to the pageant world. In 2024, she was crowned Mrs. Florida Universe and later won the Mrs. Universe USA title. In July, she joined an open casting call and was appointed Miss Michigan USA 2026.

She will compete in the 75th Miss USA competition on August 27, where she is the oldest contestant in this year’s field.

Uhler also shared that she survived a drowning incident when she was 5 years old, which motivated her to work with national drowning prevention organizations. Instagram/@amber.uhler

Uhler also shared another major part of her life in her Instagram post: her work in drowning prevention. She said she survived a non-fatal drowning at age 5 after slipping away from her father during a fishing trip.

“In that moment, my life came full circle, and I knew this would become my mission,” she said.

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Uhler said she now works alongside national drowning prevention organizations and has advocated for legislation providing free swim lessons to income-eligible children ages 7 and under.

At the same time, she mentors women on confidence and personal growth.

The Miss USA contestant ended her video with a message about pursuing goals at any age: “Your dreams don’t have an expiration date.”

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