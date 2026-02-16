If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The reigning Miss USA shared the secret to her glowing pageant-ready skin, soft lips, and voluminous, shiny hair.

Audrey Eckert, 23, who won the title in 2025, told E! News that she relies on one skincare product as the key to her radiant beauty queen look.

“The Laneige Bouncy & Firm Radiance Boosting Serum ($45, Shop Now) never lets me down,” she said.

“I use it to prime my skin right after moisturizing. It instantly hydrates, plumps, and smooths the skin, creating the perfect base before foundation. My makeup always looks fresh and more radiant when I use it, especially for appearances and camera-ready moments.”

Laneige is a popular K-beauty brand focused on science-backed skincare, founded in 1994. Its moisture-boosting serum, suitable for all complexion types, contains anti-aging and plumping ingredients: peony & collagen complex to plump and firm the skin; niacinamide to improve the moisture barrier and slow signs of aging; and RE.D Flavonoid (a formula from the labs of Amorepacific, which owns Laneige) to boost skin elasticity.

Eckert also told the outlet that she never leaves her house without one pocket-sized product: Chapstick.

“I swear I have chronically chapped lips, so it’s a non-negotiable in my bag no matter how long or short the day is,” she said.

Miss USA Audrey Eckert in the final competition of the 2025 Miss Universe pageant in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, in 2025. Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images

Eckert, who was born and raised in Nebraska, won the title of Miss Nebraska Teen USA in 2020 and Miss Nebraska USA in 2025. She reached the semifinals at Miss Universe 2025 and placed in the top 30.

Eckert said her crown helps her be more confident during her numerous appearances.

“People truly love the updated design,” she said. “It is stunning, classic, and eye-catching. It always sparks conversation the moment I walk into a room and instantly elevates the experience. Wearing the crown makes each appearance feel so special.”

Eckert has the shiny, voluminous hair of an ’80s supermodel. She offered a product recommendation for people seeking volume.

“Big Sexy Hair Powder Play Volumizing & Texturizing Powder ($21.95, Shop Now) is my holy grail," she said. “I’ve probably gone through 50 bottles over my 14 years in pageantry. I apply the powder before teasing, and then I lock everything in with hairspray. It gives instant, long-lasting volume that truly holds all day.”