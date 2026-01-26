Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Latest Anti-Aging Obsession

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, touted a popular longevity ingredient, beloved among tech bros and fitness influencers, as her latest anti-aging skincare secret.

The actress and wellness mogul discussed Goop’s newest beauty product, the Youth-Boost NAD+ Peptide Rich Cream ($105, Goop), in an interview with Elle.

NAD+, which stands for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, is a molecule that supports cellular metabolism and DNA repair, and scientists believe it may play a key role in aging. Typically, NAD+ is used in IV therapy or taken as an injection; both formats are extremely popular among the Silicon Valley elite.

When asked if she receives NAD+ drips, Paltrow confirmed that she does, adding, “I also have a great little NAD+ pen where you can give yourself a shot when you need a boost. It’s fantastic.”

Apple Martin and mother Gwyneth Paltrow at "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere in December 2025. Dia Dipasupil/Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

“We wanted to make something that would push the conversation around skin care at the moment and were excited about the idea of putting it into a product,” she said of the new skincare launch. “It’s such an amazing compound for cellular metabolism and repair, and it works well topically.”

Still, not all the same benefits can be expected from a cream as from an IV drip, though applying a cream to one’s face is certainly more comfortable than getting jabbed with a needle.

“I’m amazed by the difference I see in the way my skin looks: It’s smoother, firmer, more even, and rejuvenated,” she said.

US actress Gwyneth Paltrow attends the NY premiere of "Marty Supreme" in New York on December 16, 2025. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Paltrow also played a game of “f---, marry, kill” with Elle. (For anyone who did not play this “game” in high school, participants are presented with three options, from which they must choose one to commit to for life, another option to be intimate with, and one option to, well, kill.)

When given the options of NAD+, B12, and peptide shots, Paltrow could not decide. “Oh my gosh, I can’t kill any of those. Injectable B12 is one of my biggest wellness tools,” she said. “Same with NAD+ and peptides. I’m going to have to be a polygamist and marry more than one.”