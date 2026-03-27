Beauty Queen Loses Her Veneers on Stage Mid-Pageant
A Miss Thailand competitor is going viral for handling an on-stage mishap with the poise and grace of—well, a beauty queen.
Kamolwan Chanago, an 18-year-old pageant contestant, dropped her fake teeth while introducing herself at the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 Preliminary Competition in Bangkok on Wednesday.
Chanago entered the stage wearing a gorgeous, glimmering strapless evening gown, accessorized with a feather shawl. She styled her shiny dark hair into side-parted waves and used winged liner to accentuate her eyes.
While speaking into the microphone, however, she was interrupted when her cosmetic clip-on set on her upper teeth came loose and popped out.
The term “veneers” typically refers to permanently bonded dental coverings, whereas removable versions are more commonly called dentures or flippers. But since the pageant referred to Chanago’s teeth as veneers in its statement, The Looker is following that terminology for this story.
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The mishap was documented on YouTube by GrandTV during the livestream of the event.
Chanago recovered from the moment like a true pageant queen, turning her face away from the cameras momentarily, popping the veneers back to place with her hand, and immediately heading towards the catwalk as if nothing had happened.
She kept her poise throughout, smiling as she walked with her hands wide and twirling, showing the back of her dress.
Just over an hour after exiting the stage, Chanago was back for the swimsuit round, winking at the audience and strutting the runway with a big smile on her face.
Chanago represented Pathum Thani, one of Thailand’s central provinces, and competed against 76 other contestants.
A winner will be decided in the finale of Miss Grand Thailand on March 28. That contestant will go on to represent the country at the Miss Grand International 2026 competition in India.
Clips of the incident quickly went viral on social media, and commenters complimented the cool, calm, and collected manner in which Chanago handled the challenge.
“She’s a true queen,” one person wrote, adding, “The show must go on. Great job, queen.”
A Miss Grand International spokesperson commented on the incident to People.
“During her on-stage introduction, Kamolwan Chanago experienced a minor and unexpected incident in which her veneer teeth became dislodged,” the spokesperson said.
They added, “She handled the situation with professionalism and composure, and the event continued smoothly without disruption. We are proud of her confidence and stage presence throughout the competition.”
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