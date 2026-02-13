Dr. Gabrielle Henry, the Miss Universe candidate from Jamaica who suffered a horrific fall in last year’s competition in Thailand, shared an emotional update three months after her on-stage accident.

Henry posted photos to Instagram on Feb. 13 of herself lying in a hospital bed. The reigning Miss Jamaica was attached to an IV and wore a blood pressure cuff wrapped around her arm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This season has redefined restoration and renewal for me,” the ophthalmology resident began her caption.

“At a time when I wanted only to represent Jamaica at my fullest, I faced the most unexpected injury of my life. It shifted everything,” she wrote.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Continuing, “Yet I have learned that a fall can uncover a depth of strength you did not know you possessed. My greatest strength has been in choosing to rise, even while I am still on the journey.”

Henry, who was 28 during the Miss Universe competition, fell off the stage during the evening gown round catwalk at the pageant’s preliminary contest in Bangkok, Thailand, in November 2025. She lost consciousness and was rushed to the Paolo Rangsit Hospital. Her many injuries included a fracture, facial lacerations, and an intracranial hemorrhage.

Momento em que a Miss Jamaica, a modelo Gabrielle Henry, sofreu uma queda grave ao pisar fora da borda do palco durante a apresentação preliminar do #MissUniverso2025 . O incidente, registrado em vídeo, gerou tensão entre o público e Gabrielle precisou ser retirada em maca! pic.twitter.com/6FEl3TWxqR — Jorge Luiz Brasil (@jorgeluizbrasil) November 19, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, Jamaican Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport Olivia Grange said, “The entire country is praying for you, Gabrielle, and wishing you a full and speedy recovery.”

Henry’s Feb. 13 post also included a video of the beauty queen wearing athletic wear and sitting on a stationary bike, pedaling while holding one hand on her knee.

“I am deeply grateful to the healthcare professionals who continue to guide me forward. From neurosurgeons and neurologists to nurses and physiotherapists, in Thailand and in Jamaica, each has played a vital role,” she wrote.

Her caption continued, “Their care, precision and steady encouragement have sustained me through moments of uncertainty. It takes intention to stand beside someone at their lowest point and help them move, step by step, toward their highest.”

Henry ended the post on a positive note, writing, “This period has given me space to reflect. I know my story is still unfolding. What happened was not an ending; it marked the beginning of building a stronger legacy, creating impact and leaving a meaningful mark. I remain committed to making my country proud and to inspiring every person I encounter along the way. May this chapter, and the work still being done within it, stand as a testament to resilience and resolve.”

Many of her fellow contestants took to the comments to wish Henry the best.

Among them were Miss Universe Argentina 2025 Aldana Masset, who wrote, “You’re so strong, my queen. Sending you lots of hugs and kisses from afar,” and Miss Universe Indonesia 2025 Sanly Liu, who wrote, “My strong queen. Missing you and sending you my prayers always.”