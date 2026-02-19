Michelle Pfeiffer, 67, Poses for Unfiltered Selfie Without a Stitch of Makeup
Michelle Pfeiffer posted a pair of unfiltered no-makeup selfies to Instagram, proving she looks just as great at 67 as she did in her twenties.
In the first photo of her Instagram carousel, which she captioned “48 Hours in Paris,” the White Oleander actress posed for a selfie with Kate Hudson, 46, inside a plane cabin. Pfeiffer wore a tan sweater and a gray beanie for the journey, her blonde hair down and face free of makeup.
Hudson, who recently earned her second career Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Claire Sardina in Song Sung Blue, smiled at the camera. She, too, appeared to pose makeup-free, wearing a black sweater and a statement ring.
On top of the picture, Pfeiffer wrote, “My new girl crush” along with a heart.
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
The photo was a throwback to late January, when the pair traveled to France for Paris Fashion Week. Hudson and Pfeiffer sat together in the front row at Giorgio Armani’s Privé Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show.
Pfeiffer acted alongside Hudson’s stepfather, Kurt Russell, 74, in the 1988 movie Tequila Sunrise. (Russell has been in a happy relationship—notably, not a marriage—to Hudson’s mother, Goldie Hawn, for 42 years.) The two will soon reunite on the small screen: the pair play a married couple in the upcoming Paramount+ TV series, The Madison, which premieres in March.
In the next photo of the post, titled “Arrival,” the legendary actress posed for a mirror selfie, looking effortlessly cool in her knitted beanie, tan sweater, black sunglasses, and a blue trench coat.
In the third photo, Pfeiffer sat front row at the Giorgio Armani show next to Hudson and Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, 35, who portrayed Princess Diana in The Crown.
The following image shows Pfeiffer posing in a car. She wore smudgy black eyeliner and dark eyeshadow with a glossy lip, proving rockstar makeup looks stunning at any age.
“Thank you, Valli & Richard,” she wrote on the photo, tagging celebrity hairstylist Richard Marin and Oscar-winning makeup artist Valli O’Reilly.
She wore a black velvet Giorgio Armani top with silver embellishments—a sleek outfit she credited to her stylist, Samantha McMillen.
In the last photo, labeled “home,” Pfeiffer smiled for a selfie barefaced in a black shirt, looking just as striking as she did in her early career.
The Dangerous Liaisons star has two adult children with her husband, film producer and writer David E. Kelley, 69. The couple, who married in 1993, teamed up for the first time on the upcoming Apple TV series, Margo’s Got Money Troubles.
The New Year's Sale is here! $35 unlocks this article and a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog