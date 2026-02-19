Lifestyle
GOOD TO GLOW

Michelle Pfeiffer, 67, Poses for Unfiltered Selfie Without a Stitch of Makeup

The stunning star flew to Paris with fellow A-lister Kate Hudson.

Roosa Rahkonen

Editorial Intern, The Looker

Published

Feb 19, 2026, 5:46 PM EST

Updated

Feb 19, 2026, 5:46 PM EST

Michelle Pfeiffer at the Giorgio Armani Privé fashion show as part of Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 held at Palazzo Armani on January 27, 2026 in Paris, France.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Michelle Pfeiffer posted a pair of unfiltered no-makeup selfies to Instagram, proving she looks just as great at 67 as she did in her twenties.

In the first photo of her Instagram carousel, which she captioned “48 Hours in Paris,” the White Oleander actress posed for a selfie with Kate Hudson, 46, inside a plane cabin. Pfeiffer wore a tan sweater and a gray beanie for the journey, her blonde hair down and face free of makeup.

Hudson, who recently earned her second career Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Claire Sardina in Song Sung Blue, smiled at the camera. She, too, appeared to pose makeup-free, wearing a black sweater and a statement ring.

Michelle Pfeiffer called Kate Hudson her "girl crush" in her Instagram post.

Michelle Pfeiffer called Kate Hudson her "girl crush" in her Instagram post.

Instagram/Michelle Pfeiffer

On top of the picture, Pfeiffer wrote, “My new girl crush” along with a heart.

The photo was a throwback to late January, when the pair traveled to France for Paris Fashion Week. Hudson and Pfeiffer sat together in the front row at Giorgio Armani’s Privé Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show.

Roosa Rahkonen

Pfeiffer acted alongside Hudson’s stepfather, Kurt Russell, 74, in the 1988 movie Tequila Sunrise. (Russell has been in a happy relationship—notably, not a marriage—to Hudson’s mother, Goldie Hawn, for 42 years.) The two will soon reunite on the small screen: the pair play a married couple in the upcoming Paramount+ TV series, The Madison, which premieres in March.

Michelle Pfeiffer was fashionable in her trench coat, paired with a beanie and sunglasses.

Michelle Pfeiffer was fashionable in her trench coat, paired with a beanie and sunglasses.

Instagram/Michelle Pfeiffer

In the next photo of the post, titled “Arrival,” the legendary actress posed for a mirror selfie, looking effortlessly cool in her knitted beanie, tan sweater, black sunglasses, and a blue trench coat.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Kate Hudson at the front row of Giorgio Armani Privé fashion show in Paris, 2026.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Kate Hudson at the front row of Giorgio Armani Privé fashion show in Paris, 2026.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

In the third photo, Pfeiffer sat front row at the Giorgio Armani show next to Hudson and Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, 35, who portrayed Princess Diana in The Crown.

Michelle Pfeiffer wearing a dark smoky eye, lip gloss, and a sparkly top as she poses in the backseat of a car.

"Thank you Valli & Richard," she wrote on the smoky-eyed selfie.

Instagram/michellepfeifferofficial

The following image shows Pfeiffer posing in a car. She wore smudgy black eyeliner and dark eyeshadow with a glossy lip, proving rockstar makeup looks stunning at any age.

“Thank you, Valli & Richard,” she wrote on the photo, tagging celebrity hairstylist Richard Marin and Oscar-winning makeup artist Valli O’Reilly.

She wore a black velvet Giorgio Armani top with silver embellishments—a sleek outfit she credited to her stylist, Samantha McMillen.

Michelle Pfeiffer smiled makeup-free after her 48-hour trip to Paris.

Michelle Pfeiffer smiled makeup-free after her 48-hour trip to Paris.

Instagram/Michelle Pfeiffer

In the last photo, labeled “home,” Pfeiffer smiled for a selfie barefaced in a black shirt, looking just as striking as she did in her early career.

Michelle Pfeiffer in the 1990s in New York City.

Michelle Pfeiffer in the 1990s in New York City.

Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images

The Dangerous Liaisons star has two adult children with her husband, film producer and writer David E. Kelley, 69. The couple, who married in 1993, teamed up for the first time on the upcoming Apple TV series, Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

