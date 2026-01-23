Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Actress Goldie Hawn, 80, may be nearly twice the age of her daughter, Kate Hudson, but a new makeup-free photo of the pair celebrating Hudson’s career success proves they look more like sisters.

January 22 marked a major milestone for Hudson, 46, as the actress earned the second Academy Award nomination of her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role was for her role as singer Claire Sardina in the movie Song Sung Blue. She previously received a Best Supporting Actress nomination in 2001 for her portrayal of Penny Lane in Almost Famous, ultimately losing to Marcia Gay Harden for her role in the biographical drama Pollock.

Hudson celebrated the good news with her mother and shared a sweet picture on her Instagram of the two hugging in their pajamas. Both blondes are smiling in the makeup-free picture, looking more alike than ever.

“What a beautiful morning,” Hudson captioned the post.

In the second slide, Hudson shared a video of her reaction to receiving the news of her nomination. “Oh my God, you guys, Oh my God, I’m so happy,” she joyfully told her friends over FaceTime.

On the third, Hudson shared the official list of Oscar nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role, including Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, and Emma Stone for Bugonia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawn was quick to congratulate her daughter on Instagram, sharing a photo of Hudson in character as Sardina.

She wrote in the caption, “Oh my baby, my baby, my baby girl! I love you as big as the universe. Congratulations, sweetheart. Once upon [a] time, I had a little girl named Kate! And look at her now! Yay!”

Hawn previously revealed that her daughter’s film made her cry more than any movie in decades.

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, and Kurt Russell at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's dinner honoring Kate Hudson in Beverly Hills, 2025. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“When I first saw this movie, Kurt [Russell] and I were sitting together, and it wasn’t totally put together yet,“ Hawn reportedly said in a post-screening panel held in Los Angeles. “So it wasn’t color corrected, there were certain things they needed to do and balance the sound and everything, and make it the whole finished movie. But the two of us held onto each other and cried.”