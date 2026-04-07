Lifestyle SPEAK OF THE DEVIL Meryl Streep Poses in Prada With the ‘Devil’ Herself Vogue’s cover story blurs the line between fiction and reality. Vogue/Twentieth Century Fox

We must be seeing double: Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour posed together for the May cover story of Vogue.

The photoshoot comes ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 film adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel, which will be released on May 1.

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Streep, 76, will reprise her Oscar-nominated portrayal of Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of the fictional magazine Runway. Anne Hathaway, 43, will also return as Andrea “Andy” Sachs in the sequel.

The head-turning cover is a surprising acknowledgment for Wintour, 76, whose leadership at Vogue is widely believed to be the inspiration behind Priestly’s exacting personality. From her sunglasses to her brutal delivery of feedback, the character shares a striking archetype with Wintour, who helmed Vogue from 1988 to 2025.

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Vogue/Twentieth Century Fox

Wintour stepped down as Vogue’s longtime editor-in-chief in 2025 but continues to serve as Condé Nast’s global editorial director and remains a highly influential figure in the fashion industry.

The May issue of the magazine spotlights the blurring of fiction and reality, captioning the cover story of Streep and Wintour “Seeing Double,” above the coverline “When Miranda Met Anna.”

Still, the meet-up between Wintour and Streep was as warm as it was chic. In addition to the photoshoot, Vogue published a lengthy conversation between the two women, moderated by legendary director Greta Gerwig.

The discussion touched on film and larger musings on the fashion world, which Wintour called “a true economic force globally.”

Anna Wintour at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok. Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

Streep also revealed how Wintour helped her revisit the role of Miranda Priestly.

“I did think honestly about Anna and tried to imagine what it was like to carry her responsibility and to be as interested in the world and curious as she must have to be,” Streep said. “That’s the key, I think, to being alive: always breaking new water.”

Wintour said that upon hearing a rumor about The Devil Wears Prada being revived, she called Streep to ask if it was true.

“I knew she would tell me if it was going to be all right,” Wintour said. “She hadn’t yet read the script, so she said she’d call me back. And that’s what she did. She read the script. She called me back and said, ‘Anna, I think it’s going to be all right.”

At the 2026 Academy Awards, Wintour acknowledged the upcoming film in a planned segment with Hathaway, during which she subtly shaded the actress’s dress and referred to her as “Emily,” the nickname Priestly gives to her endless stream of assistants in the first film.

The upcoming movie is already stirring up excitement, not least for its cast. Streep and Hathaway will be joined by an A-list cast, including Devil Wears Prada returnees Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, as well as Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, and B.J. Novak.

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci in "The Devil Wears Prada 2." Twenieth Century Fox

In the 2006 film, Streep said she intentionally pulled back from her fellow actors during filming.

“I felt like I had to have some distance,” she said. This seems a fitting choice for her character, though the hobby she took up in lieu of socializing is less “Miranda” and more “Martha Stewart.”

“I didn’t read. I knitted. I’m still knitting,” Streep said. “But I can’t read anything when I’m working because it splits my focus. Especially with this character who has a sort of relentless energy.”

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