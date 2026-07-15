Lifestyle SUITE ESCAPE Merit Beauty Checks Into The Ritz‑Carlton With a New Hospitality Collab Your summer beauty routine just got a five-star upgrade. Merit Beauty.

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The internet’s favorite clean beauty brand is stepping into its luxury era with a stay at one of the world’s most renowned hotel groups. This week, Merit Beauty unveiled a buzzy collaboration with The Ritz‑Carlton, complete with bespoke guest experiences, indulgent in‑room touches and a limited‑edition travel kit.

Though Merit has launched collaborations with fashion designers like Brandon Maxwell in the past, this is its first step into the hospitality industry, and the move seamlessly fits the brand’s luxury-leaning aesthetic.

With a clean, minimalist lineup reportedly loved by celebs like Martha Stewart, Katie Holmes and Sarah Jessica Parker, Merit’s newest collab is bound to find a new fanbase of jetsetters looking to streamline their beauty routine with non-toxic, on-the-go formulas.

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“Merit shares our belief that true luxury is found in the details,” said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Ritz-Carlton, in a press release for the collaboration. “This collaboration allows us to introduce exclusive, thoughtfully designed experiences, especially within our Ritz-Carlton Club Lounges, where guests can engage with the brand in a way that feels personal, elevated, and distinctly Ritz-Carlton.”

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Merit Beauty $ 72 Merit x The Ritz-Carlton Getaway Set The petite products are packed in a co-branded toiletry bag that makes getting ready (whether you’re on a plane, at a hotel, or at home) quick and fuss-free. The limited-edition collection reflects Merit’s simplified beauty approach, with a hint of The Ritz-Carlton’s concierge touch. Shop Now Merit Beauty

This well-curated, five-piece Merit edit includes bestselling travel-size skincare and makeup formulas like the Great Skin Serum and foamy Double Cleanse, as well as the viral Flush Balm and newly released Clean Volume Mascara.

Beyond the bag, Ritz-Carlton Club Level guests staying at The Ritz-Carlton in select cities like New York and Dallas can visit a complimentary beauty cart stocked with Merit essentials. Beauty experts will also be on-site to help guests build a personalized beauty routine. There’s even the opportunity to indulge in turndown amenities (aka skincare samples) and to enjoy a “Minimalist Martini” paired with a Merit fragrance, of course.

Sadly, not all of us will be jetting off to The Ritz-Carlton this season—luckily, The Getaway Set brings the whole vibe straight to your home or carry-on bag. So shake up your skincare and beauty routine with a check‑in at Merit, bringing The Ritz‑Carlton’s signature polish straight to your bathroom vanity.

The Ritz-Carlton x Merit Beauty The Getaway Set is available for purchase now at Merit Beauty and select Ritz-Carlton properties. With a $75 Merit purchase, shoppers will also receive a signature Merit x The Ritz-Carlton keychain.

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