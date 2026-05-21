Katie Holmes’ Merit Makeup Routine Is Peak ’90s Nostalgia
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Growing up glued to Dawson’s Creek, Katie Holmes has always been a defining icon for me—especially when it comes to beauty and personal style. Naturally, I was thrilled to learn that we’re both fans of Merit.
The actress and filmmaker recently posted a “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) video on Instagram, detailing all the Merit Beauty products she uses for her minimalist makeup routine. Admitting to her “ninties-kid” makeup tendencies, the 47-year-old explained that she’s drawn to understated makeup, which aligns perfectly with Merit’s brand DNA.
Starting with a clean face, Katie applied fan-favorite Merit products like The Minimalist complexion stick, the long-lasting Flush Balm, and Signature Lip Liner in the newly launched Rose shade. The New Yorker also talked about her love for makeup that feels natural and easy, adding that many nineties beauty trends have made cyclical comebacks, including nude lips.
“There’s something really nostalgic to me about a soft, natural lip,” she says in the press release for the collaboration. “Merit’s Signature Lip Liner gives that quiet definition without looking overdone—I’m obsessed with the new shade Rose, which is a perfect match to my natural lip color.”
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Incorporating little tricks she’s learned from her makeup artist, Holmes mentioned how she’s learned to apply “a dot [of blush] on the nose,” with Merit’s “confident-making” products that make it “easier” to apply makeup without a fuss. As a day‑one Merit Beauty fan, I can’t help but feel a little validated seeing one of my style icons reach for the same minimalist staples I already swear by.
If you want to recreate Katie’s exact ’90s-inspired beauty look? Shop her go‑to Merit Beauty products below—and keep an eye out for the not‑yet‑launched item she teased in the video. Consider me officially intrigued.
The Minimalist Complexion Perfecting Stick in “Sand” and “Burlwood”
Flush Balm Cheek Color in “Cheeky”
Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade in “Taupe”
Signature Sheer Lip Liner in “Rose”
Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in “Biarritz”
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