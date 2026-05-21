Lifestyle GET READY WITH ME Katie Holmes’ Merit Makeup Routine Is Peak ’90s Nostalgia The actress recently partnered with the clean beauty brand for its “Get Ready With Me” series. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Katie Holmes Instagram/Merit

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Growing up glued to Dawson’s Creek, Katie Holmes has always been a defining icon for me—especially when it comes to beauty and personal style. Naturally, I was thrilled to learn that we’re both fans of Merit.

The actress and filmmaker recently posted a “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) video on Instagram, detailing all the Merit Beauty products she uses for her minimalist makeup routine. Admitting to her “ninties-kid” makeup tendencies, the 47-year-old explained that she’s drawn to understated makeup, which aligns perfectly with Merit’s brand DNA.

Starting with a clean face, Katie applied fan-favorite Merit products like The Minimalist complexion stick, the long-lasting Flush Balm, and Signature Lip Liner in the newly launched Rose shade. The New Yorker also talked about her love for makeup that feels natural and easy, adding that many nineties beauty trends have made cyclical comebacks, including nude lips.

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“There’s something really nostalgic to me about a soft, natural lip,” she says in the press release for the collaboration. “Merit’s Signature Lip Liner gives that quiet definition without looking overdone—I’m obsessed with the new shade Rose, which is a perfect match to my natural lip color.”

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Incorporating little tricks she’s learned from her makeup artist, Holmes mentioned how she’s learned to apply “a dot [of blush] on the nose,” with Merit’s “confident-making” products that make it “easier” to apply makeup without a fuss. As a day‑one Merit Beauty fan, I can’t help but feel a little validated seeing one of my style icons reach for the same minimalist staples I already swear by.

If you want to recreate Katie’s exact ’90s-inspired beauty look? Shop her go‑to Merit Beauty products below—and keep an eye out for the not‑yet‑launched item she teased in the video. Consider me officially intrigued.

Merit Beauty $ 38 The Minimalist Complexion Perfecting Stick in “Sand” and “Burlwood” This multitasking foundation and concealer stick delivers buildable coverage while blurring the appearance of fine lines, discoloration, and pigmentation without feeling cakey or heavy on the skin. The non-comedogenic can be applied all over the face for full coverage or used as a spot treatment for “to make small edits,” as Merit puts it. Shop At Merit Beauty

Merit Beauty $ 30 Flush Balm Cheek Color in “Cheeky” This balmy cheek color feels more like a nourishing serum than a heavy cream blush. The semi-sheer, buildable formula gives the cheeks a natural-looking flush with a satin finish that doesn’t hide your skin's texture. Plus, unlike many cheek tints, this formula has impressive staying power. Shop At Merit Beauty

Merit Beauty $ 24 Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade in “Taupe” This tinted brow pomade subtly fills in brows while adding a subtle tint for a fuller effect. The pomade formula is soft and flexible, giving each brow hold without the crunchy, shiny effect. Shop At Merit Beauty

Merit Beauty $ 24 Signature Sheer Lip Liner in “Rose” Recently launched in six new neutral rose hues, Merit’s Signature Lip Liner is a sheer, buildable, and creamy gel liner that gives definition and color while moisturizing the lips. It’s infused with antioxidant-rich pomegranate and nourishing jojoba complex to keep it in place all day without crumbling or settling into fine lines. Shop At Merit Beauty

Merit Beauty $ 24 Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in “Biarritz” Part lip gloss, part treatment, this non-sticky lip oil gives your pout a wash of color while conditioning and plumping up the appearance of lines and dry patches. Unfortunately, Holmes’ preferred shade, “Biarritz,” is sold out at the moment, but “Pointelle” is a close shade match. Shop At Merit Beauty

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