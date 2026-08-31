Why Men Are Secretly Undergoing This 30-Minute Plastic Surgery
The downtime is so minimal that you can be back at the office in two days.
Plastic surgery among men is booming. With new and improved techniques, the results are becoming less obvious and more subtle, and the cultural taboos surrounding cosmetic enhancements among men are slowly but surely lifting.
Dr. Kevin R. Hanz, a board-certified plastic surgeon for AirSculpt, told The Looker that one procedure, in particular, is being sought by men in “record numbers.” And, because it’s quick and has a short recovery time, they can undergo it in complete secrecy.
This surgery is an upper eyelid lift, also known as blepharoplasty.
“Historically, we would see males come in much later in their sixties, seventies, and eighties with skin that was actually starting to obstruct their vision,” Dr. Hanz said of the popular procedure.
But now, men are also seeking out the procedure for aesthetic reasons, like wanting to get rid of the “tired” appearance caused by heavy eyelids.
“Ideally, we want that youthful, rested appearance, without an operated appearance,” Dr. Hanz explained. “We want to get questions like, ‘Gosh, what are you doing? Because you look great, you look refreshed, you look rejuvenated. You must be working out.’”
The AirSculpt Eyelid Lift is a procedure that delivers subtle but significant results. At Dr. Hanz’s practice, the price starts at $5,000.
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The operation is performed under local anesthesia and minimal medication, and the patient remains awake while the surgeon removes excess skin from the upper eyelids.
“The procedure can be completed in as little as 30 minutes,” Dr. Hanz said. “And the patients can get back to work in as little as two to three days, and resume almost full activities like exercise in as little as two weeks.”
Although the procedure is simple and fast, it is always personalized to meet the individual patient’s needs.
Dr. Hanz wants men hesitant about the surgery to know the operation can be done with minimal skin removal.
His philosophy is “less is more,” and the goal is results that are almost undetectable while giving a refreshed look.
“It can be a very simple thing that we do that provides fairly significant rejuvenation of the upper third of the face,” Dr. Hanz said, and he has many happy clients who can attest to that.
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