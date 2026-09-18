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'EVEN MORE BEAUTIFUL'

‘Working Girl’ Star Stuns Fans With Her Ageless Appearance at 69

The actress shared photos of her time at a luxury health resort.

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Pool ARNAL/GARCIA/URLI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

By Natalie Demaree

Melanie Griffith is showing off her jaw-dropping figure and radiant skin on a wellness getaway.

The Oscar-nominated actress shared a post on Instagram, looking radiant in a black one-piece swimsuit as she sunbathed at a luxury health resort.

“I’ve just spent a few wonderful weeks at Vivamayr Maria Wörth in Austria, an incredible place dedicated to wellness, healing, and renewal. It gave me the chance to truly recharge, replenish, and relax,” Griffith, 69, wrote in the post.

Melanie Griffith sunbathes in a black, one-piece bathing suit at an overseas health resort.

Melanie Griffith shocked fans with her ageless appearance while sunbathing in a black, one-piece swimsuit at an overseas health resort.

Melanie Griffith/Instagram

Another photo in the carousel shows Griffith posing on a dock in a form-fitting long-sleeved white shirt and denim shorts with her hair styled in effortless beach waves.

Fans and famous friends flooded Melanie Griffith's Instagram post with positive comments about her youthful glow during her overseas wellness trip.

Fans and famous friends flooded Melanie Griffith's Instagram post with positive comments about her youthful glow during her overseas wellness trip.

Melanie Griffith/Instagram

The caption continued, “I’m so grateful to all of the wonderful doctors, therapists, and health practitioners who make the experience so special.”

Actress Melanie Griffith showed off her radiant skin in a black one-piece swimsuit she wore during a wellness getaway in Austria.

Actress Melanie Griffith showed off her radiant skin in a black one-piece swimsuit she wore during a wellness getaway in Austria.

Melanie Griffith/Instagram

The resort—lauded for its gut health and detox programs—has hosted stars including actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Rebel Wilson and supermodel Kate Moss.

Griffith told her social media followers that she did a program at the resort called “The Cure,” which focuses on health for the body, mind, and soul.

American actress Melanie Griffith on the set of the 1988 film "Working Girl."

American actress Melanie Griffith on the set of the 1988 film "Working Girl."

Sunset Boulevard/Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Fans and famous friends quickly flooded the post with comments about her youthful glow.

“You look relaxed and even more beautiful,” said talk show host Elliot Mintz.

Actress Melanie Griffith arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2012, in Hollywood, California.

Actress Melanie Griffith arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2012, in Hollywood, California.

Gregg DeGuire/Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

“You look absolutely stunning, like an ad,” another supporter wrote.

Several fans commented on Melanie Griffith's Instagram post showing off her legs in a classic black bathing suit.

Several fans commented on Melanie Griffith's Instagram post showing off her legs in a classic black bathing suit.

Instagram

“Those legs!!! Wow,” added another person.

The Working Girl actress rose to prominence in the 1980s after portraying Tess McGill, which earned Griffith a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination.

galleries/2009/01/08/miss-golden-globes/globes---melanie-griffith_plf5vm

Melanie Griffith, with her mother, actress Tippi Hedren, on the set of the 1975 film Night Moves.

Everett

Acting, however, was in Griffith’s family before her Hollywood debut. Her mother is Golden Globe Award-winning actress Tippi Hedren, 96, who starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1964 film The Birds.

The family’s acting legacy continues with her children.

Griffith has three children, including Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson, 36, whom she shares with Miami Vice actor Don Johnson. The ex-couple was married for 10 months in 1976 and remarried from 1989 to 1996.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: (L-R) Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "Splitsville" at AMC The Grove 14 on August 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage)

Dakota Johnson with her mother, Melanie Griffith, at the Los Angeles Premiere of “Splitsville“ in Los Angeles, California, in August 2025.

Savion Washington/WireImage

She is also the mom of Alexander Bauer, 41—whom she had during an eight-year marriage to actor Steven Bauer between her marriages to Johnson—and Stella Banderas, 29, whom she shares with actor Antonio Banderas. Banderas and Griffith were married from 1996 to 2015.

Designer Diane von Furstenberg and editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour attend the CFDA and Vogue 2013 Fashion Fund Finalists Celebration at Spring Studios on November 11, 2013, in New York City.
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