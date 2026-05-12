Meghan Markle Posts Photos of Princess Lilibet, 4, Hugging Disney Princesses
Meghan Markle, 44, and Prince Harry, 41, shared a series of playful pictures on Instagram following the family’s festivities at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, 69, and their two children for a classic at “the happiest place on earth” to celebrate the kids’ late-spring birthdays.
The first image in the carousel, posted on May 11, shows Markle kissing her mom on the cheek. The second photo shows the couple holding hands with Princess Lilibet, who turns 5 on June 4, and Prince Archie, who turned 7 on May 6.
One photo captured Lilibet’s introduction to Princess Aurora, the main character of Disney’s classic animated film Sleeping Beauty (1959).
In the foreground, a Mickey Mouse-eared Markle smiles excitedly at her son, Archie, who appears to be shy in the presence of the fairytale character and is hiding behind a pillar.
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An especially sweet photo shows real-life Princess Lilibet tightly hugging Cinderella, arguably the most famous Disney Princess.
Other photos in the carousel show the family riding in a Storybook Canal boat and encountering a Star Wars Stormtrooper.
While there were no glass slippers or evil stepmothers in Markle’s life, her romance with Prince Harry is a fairytale of sorts.
Meghan was not rescued by Prince Charming. The Northwestern graduate was a highly successful television actress starring in the legal drama Suits before she met the Duke of Sussex in 2016. She married him at Windsor Castle two years later.
The pair’s Disneyland shots come on the heels of Harry’s brother and sister-in-law posing for formal family photos.
The Prince and Princess of Wales posted a portrait on April 29 featuring Prince William and Kate Middleton with their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, lying in the grass in color-coordinated outfits.
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