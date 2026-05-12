Lifestyle Dreams Do Come True Meghan Markle Posts Photos of Princess Lilibet, 4, Hugging Disney Princesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the “happiest place on earth” for their children’s birthdays. Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Meghan Markle, 44, and Prince Harry, 41, shared a series of playful pictures on Instagram following the family’s festivities at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, 69, and their two children for a classic at “the happiest place on earth” to celebrate the kids’ late-spring birthdays.

The first image in the carousel, posted on May 11, shows Markle kissing her mom on the cheek. The second photo shows the couple holding hands with Princess Lilibet, who turns 5 on June 4, and Prince Archie, who turned 7 on May 6.

The family of four enjoyed their day in the popular Anaheim, California, theme park. Instagram/Meghan

One photo captured Lilibet’s introduction to Princess Aurora, the main character of Disney’s classic animated film Sleeping Beauty (1959).

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In the foreground, a Mickey Mouse-eared Markle smiles excitedly at her son, Archie, who appears to be shy in the presence of the fairytale character and is hiding behind a pillar.

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Princess Lillibet is pictured hugging Aurora in Sleeping bueaty castle in the May 11 Instagram post at Disneyland. https://www.instagram.com/p/DYOGpI7mokX/?hl=en&img_index=1

An especially sweet photo shows real-life Princess Lilibet tightly hugging Cinderella, arguably the most famous Disney Princess.

Princess Lillibet is pictured in a May 11 Instagram post while hugging Princess Cinderella in Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland. https://www.instagram.com/p/DYOGpI7mokX/?hl=en&img_index=1

​​Other photos in the carousel show the family riding in a Storybook Canal boat and encountering a Star Wars Stormtrooper.

Meghan Markle is pictured kissing her mother, Dora Ragland, in the May 11 Instagram post in Disneyland. https://www.instagram.com/p/DYOGpI7mokX/?hl=en&img_index=1

While there were no glass slippers or evil stepmothers in Markle’s life, her romance with Prince Harry is a fairytale of sorts.

Meghan was not rescued by Prince Charming. The Northwestern graduate was a highly successful television actress starring in the legal drama Suits before she met the Duke of Sussex in 2016. She married him at Windsor Castle two years later.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding cost around $42.8 million, much of it paid for with taxpayer money. Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The pair’s Disneyland shots come on the heels of Harry’s brother and sister-in-law posing for formal family photos.

The Prince and Princess of Wales posted a portrait on April 29 featuring Prince William and Kate Middleton with their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, lying in the grass in color-coordinated outfits.

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