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HERE COMES THE SON

Meg Ryan, 64, Makes Super-Rare Appearance With Actor Son

Her son, whose father is Dennis Quaid, made a rare appearance with his mom at a star-studded L.A. event.

Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid at the premiere of "French Kiss" in 1995 at Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Steve Granitz/Steve Granitz/WireImage

By Natalie Demaree

Meg Ryan, queen of ‘90s romantic comedies, has made her first public appearance with her actor son in nearly a decade.

Jack Quaid, whom Ryan shares with ex-husband Dennis Quaid, was all smiles as he posed with his mom at a star-studded opening-night gala for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles on Sept. 19.

Ryan, 64, wore a black, form-fitting jacquard dress with ruffle detailing at the neckline. She accessorized with round, oversized sunglasses and wore her blond, shoulder-length lob in loose, textured waves.

Meg Ryan and her son, Jack Quaid, make a rare public appearance together at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night on September 19, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Meg Ryan and her son, Jack Quaid, make a rare public appearance together at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night on September 19, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Luc

Her son, Jack, 34, who starred as Hughie Campbell on Prime Video’s Emmy-nominated series The Boys, wore a gray suit, white shirt, and black patterned tie.

Jack Quaid and Meg Ryan attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Jack Quaid and Meg Ryan attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026, in Los Angeles. The event marked the pair's first appearance together in nine years.

John Shearer/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of

The Golden Globe-nominated When Harry Met Sally... actress met Dennis while filming the 1987 movie Innerspace. The couple married in 1991 and divorced in 2001 in a highly publicized split.

She also has a daughter named Daisy True Ryan, 22, whom she adopted on her own in 2006.

Like Jack, Daisy True rarely appears in public with her mother.

Meg Ryan and her daughter Daisy True Ryan attend a Fall/Winter Paris Fashion Week show on July 01, 2019.

Meg Ryan and her daughter Daisy True Ryan attend a Fall/Winter Paris Fashion Week show on July 01, 2019.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Ryan and Jack were last seen together at a New York Knicks game in 2017, alongside singer John Mellencamp, whom Ryan dated on and off from 2011 to 2019.

Meg Ryan and her son Jack Quaid attended the New York Knicks Vs Philadelphia 76ers on December 25, 2017, in New York City alongside John Mellencamp, who was Ryan's boyfriend at the time.

Meg Ryan and her son Jack Quaid attended the New York Knicks Vs Philadelphia 76ers on December 25, 2017, in New York City alongside John Mellencamp, who was Ryan's boyfriend at the time.

James Devaney/ames Devaney/Getty Images

In a July 2023 interview with People, Jack said he didn’t immediately notice the singularity of having two actor-parents.

“I grew up with friends who also had parents in the industry, so it didn’t really feel different,” he said. “But then you grow up, and you realize that’s a pretty unique thing, that not one but two of your parents are actors. You don’t realize that things are slightly abnormal until later.”

Dennis Quaid and his son Jack, then 13, pose at Quaid's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005.

Dennis Quaid and his son Jack, then 13, pose at Quaid's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Jack, who admitted his parents “didn’t really” give him advice while carving out his own acting career, said he’s grateful for a childhood that put him close to his passions.

Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid's son Jack Quaid, during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on March 30, 2026.

Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid's son Jack Quaid, during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on March 30, 2026.

NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

“I will thank them for that until the day I die,” Jack said. “Now I get to actually live in these worlds, and that’s just been such a joy.”

Ryan opened up about noticing Jack’s acting talent early on in a November 2023 interview with Glamour.

Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid at the premiere of "French Kiss" in 1995 at Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid at the premiere of "French Kiss" in 1995 at Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Steve Granitz/Steve Granitz/WireImage

“I remember seeing him in a middle school production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” she said. “I was newly divorced from his dad, and he was seated at the other side of the gym. I had my head in my hands and was like, ‘Oh, no. He’s good. He’s really good.’”

She continued, “I leaned forward, and I see Dennis, and he’s also leaning forward with his head in his hands. I just knew.”

Jack Quaid and Dennis Quaid attend a 2024 Golden Globes after-party at La Dolce Vita on January 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California.

Jack Quaid and Dennis Quaid attend a 2024 Golden Globes after-party at La Dolce Vita on January 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for UTA

Meg Ryan at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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