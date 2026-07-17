Medik8 Exo-PDRN Prismatic+ Serum Review

Lifestyle GLOW UP Medik8’s New Vegan PDRN Serum Is Perfect for Salmon DNA Skeptics The new serum is powered by Prismatic PDRN and a triple exosome complex to target fine lines, sagging skin, and volume loss in just weeks. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Medik8/Getty.

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PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide, a compound commonly found in salmon DNA) is one of the buzziest skincare ingredients right now. It’s been a staple ingredient in Korean skincare and beauty treatments for years, but it’s recently risen to fame in the U.S. market too. As someone with highly sensitive and reactive skin (and an aversion to gimmicky new beauty trends), I was skeptical about this powerhouse ingredient at first—frankly, salmon sperm seemed like a weird thing to put on my face. But when I learned about its skin-regenerating benefits, I decided it was worth a try and got a PDRN facial to see what the results would be like. Spoiler alert: the facial changed my entire perspective on salmon DNA, and now I use PDRN almost daily.

PDRN has next-level anti-inflammatory and tissue-repairing properties, making it great for aging skin with a compromised barrier, like mine. The ingredient has also been shown to help reduce redness, boost luminosity, minimize acne scarring, and target fine lines without the side effects of other tried-and-true actives like retinoids and antioxidants.

Because PDRN is such a trendy ingredient right now, many brands have also started releasing plant-based versions for those who can’t get on board with the idea of putting salmon DNA on their faces—or are vegan. While some experts have argued that plant-based PDRN isn’t as well-studied or as effective as the salmon-derived version, innovative British skincare brand Medik8 is looking to change all that with its recent release of Exo-PDRM Prismatic+ Youth Vitality Serum.

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Medik8 $ 96 Medik8 Exo-PDRN Prismatic+ Youthful Vitality Serum This vegan alternative aims to be a salmon DNA-free option that delivers the same elite-level results as its fish-derived counterparts. Shop Now Medik8

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The Star Ingredients

Prismatic PDRN: An innovative vegan PDRN with a tetrahedral structure designed to penetrate deep into the skin.

Triple Exosome Complex: Stimulates cellular communication to restore healthier, radiant skin.

Growth Factor MiniProtein: Supports natural collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid production for firmer skin.

Amino Acids: The building blocks of proteins within the skin and key components of your skin’s natural moisturizing factors. They reinforce the skin barrier, neutralize free radicals, speed up tissue repair, and boost collagen production.

I’ve been testing the Exo-PDRM Prismatic+ Serum for about four weeks and have already noticed a huge improvement in skin barrier function, texture, and inflammation. I’ve struggled with breakouts pretty much my entire life, and this formula quells redness and seems to be lifting my acne scars. Within three weeks, I noticed that even my most angry red pimples would look less aggravated immediately upon application. After just a week, I also noticed that my skin had a more luminous, “glass skin” glow. In fact, several friends asked me what I’ve been using lately while testing this serum, which, to me, is always a good sign.

I used tretinoin (a prescription-strength retinoid) for years, and it was too strong for my hypersensitive skin—something I learned the hard way. Unfortunately, the potent vitamin A caused significant (and enduring) barrier damage later; I’m still recovering. After four weeks of using the serum twice a day, my skin appears firmer, brighter, and looks way less aggravated. If you’re looking for a vegan PDRN serum with added anti-aging ingredients like exosomes and growth factor, Medik8’s newest serum is definitely worth adding to your lineup.

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