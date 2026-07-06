Lifestyle SMOOTH TRANSITION This Gentle Retinal Serum Erased My Nose Pores in Four Weeks Medik8’s multi-strength Crystal Retinal serum is the closest thing to prescription retinoids on the market. Medik8

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If you’re looking to soften fine lines, reduce the appearance of pores and sun damage, and smooth out texture, one recommendation will pop up over and over again: retinoids. Retinoids are a family of vitamin A derivatives that are scientifically proven to increase cell turnover, providing a host of benefits: the aforementioned anti-aging, smoother texture, brighter appearance. Retinol, retinal, and tretinoin are all retinoids (among others).

In general, retinAl is thought to be more effective than retinOl because it tends to yield results more quickly than other over-the-counter retinoids due to its 10-fold higher bioavailability. Unfortunately, it’s also less stable (and thus less widely used). Tretinoin (Retin-A) is considered by many to be the gold standard, but in the U.S. it’s prescription-only.

I’ve been a retinol user (mostly drugstore formulas) for years, but it wasn’t until I got the chance to try Medik8’s Crystal Retinal that I experienced the difference retinal offers firsthand.

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Off the bat, I love that there are different strengths available for the product (just like prescription formulas). Some skin types can be sensitive to retinoids (yes, even if you don’t have sensitive skin), so the potency of the products you’re using is worth keeping an eye on. As your skin gets accustomed to the product, you can increase the strength of the formulation for maximum results. Because many brands only offer a single strength of retinoid, maybe two, if you fall in love with a particular product, you may find yourself back in the market after a few months. Or, like me, you say “good enough” and find yourself in a retinoid rut.

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Medik8’s Crystal Retinal comes in six different strengths, from .01% for sensitive skin to .24% for experienced users. Because I’ve regularly used retinol, but also because I couldn’t be bothered to look up the strength of my regular serum, I tried one right in the middle–.10%, labeled “advanced.”

Medik8 $ 111+ Crystal Retinal 10 The product comes in a soft tube, like you’d typically find hand cream in, with a pump. This dispenser means the product remains relatively unexposed to the air, unlike with a dropper or squeeze bottle, which likely helps it remain stable. The product is a thick, orange cream with a slightly medicinal smell. The instructions recommend applying at night and starting with once a week before building up to every other night. After washing my face and applying toner, I smoothed two pumps over my face, neck, and chest, rubbing any excess into the backs of my hands. After waiting for it to dry down slightly, I topped with my regular moisturizer. Shop Now Medik8

Typically, I savor the burn of skincare. Apparently, it’s a very American sensibility to feel like a little bit of pain is a sign the product is working. Apparently, this sentiment is not shared by other countries. Medik8 is a U.K.-based brand, and I didn’t feel even a tingle after applying the retinal cream.

Being firmly American, I had mixed feelings about the lack of instant, tactile feedback, but experts (and research) unanimously seem to agree that just because a formula isn’t causing a reaction doesn’t mean it’s not working. And, it also means it’s not damaging your skin barrier, which is always a plus.

Despite this, when I woke up after one night–one single night–of use, I had visible results. The persistently dark, large pores on my nose, pores that had defied every strip in existence, were visibly lightened and tightened. I had no adverse effects, so I quickly escalated application to twice a week, then every other night after the two-week mark. I may have fully unsubscribed from the “beauty is pain” camp.

After only four weeks of use, I can confidently say my skin is brighter and more even. It’s made more intense topical interventions, like my weekly lactic acid treatment and physical exfoliations, totally unnecessary. I’m already planning to upgrade to a higher potency when this bottle runs out—although be warned—the price fluctuates based on the formulation strength. Until I finally decide to graduate to prescription skincare, Crystal Retinal will be at my bedside.

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