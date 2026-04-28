Lifestyle OLDER & WISER Marvel Star Pinpoints How to Change Your Skincare Routine After 40 The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star shared her go-to beauty secrets. ETIENNE LAURENT/Reuters

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Marvel star Zoe Saldaña is known for her character Gamora’s emerald complexion in Guardians of the Galaxy, but she’s entering a new skincare space that focuses less on the “green” and more on the glow.

At 47, this intentionality is more important for the actress than ever, allowing her to build a successful regimen from the ground up. And the basis of every great skincare routine is virtually the same: a proper cleanser. For Saldaña, this step is a non-negotiable priority.

“I’m a big advocate for just washing your face before you go to bed,” Saldaña, who beauty giant Lancôme named as a global ambassador this month, told Glamour.

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Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee Zoe Saldana attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reception for the nominees of the 97th Oscars in Los Angeles, California, on February 25, 2025. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

She continued, “Now I’m back to just not wearing anything and just relying on the fact that if I nourish my skin, hydrate, and eat really well, then my skin will respond to that.”

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This component has long been a cornerstone of her beauty regimen, especially for those residing in major cities. In 2011, while living in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, she told Allure her belief that “washing your face twice a day at least is the most important thing to do, especially when you live in a city because there’s so much pollution.”

​Still, as she transitioned from her thirties to her forties, other aspects of her skincare routine changed.

Zoe Saldana waves to the camera at the TIME100 gala. Adam Gray/REUTERS

​Saldaña praised Lancôme Absolue Longevity Soft Cream ($144, Macy’s) as her go-to moisturizer. The hydrating, quick-absorbing formula contains rose and PDRN extracts to tighten, firm, and boost the skin’s radiance.

​She emphasized the importance of knowing a product’s elements before using it. “I had no idea what any of these active ingredients did until I started noticing changes in my skin at my age, and having to seek out that nourishment,” she noted.

Zoe Saldaña played Gamora in three "Guardians of the Galaxy" and two "Avengers" films. Walt Disney

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress is no stranger to prosthetics and heavy cosmetics; while playing Gamora, she spent hours in the makeup chair. But Saldaña has commended Lancôme’s cream for reliably moisturizing her skin after a long, stressful day.

In her forties, the Academy Award winner constantly travels—a task that pushes her to prioritize healthy habits, including skin-protecting and glow-boosting practices.

Saldaña swears by adding supplements to water to enhance its benefits, including electrolytes, chlorophyll, and glutathione. (Research indicates glutathione, an antioxidant produced by amino acids, may have anti-aging properties.)

Zoe Saldana, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Emilia Pérez," arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills on on March 2, 2025. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

“There’s a level of self-acceptance that comes with age and experience,” she told Glamour, “that allows you to feel just safe and comfortable in your own skin.”

While much of the interview focused on the dermalogical side of her lineup, the actress touched on her favorite makeup, too.

“I think it’s very French-girl style, just a little red lipstick and a mascara,” she said, specifically citing the Lancôme Lash Idôle Curl Goddess Mascara ($32, Bloomingdale’s) as a favorite “because it gives me that volume and support that I need in my lashes.”

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