GOOD HABITS Martha Stewart Reveals Her Latest Surgery and Its Unexpected Beauty Benefit The lifestyle mogul never misses an opportunity to create something new. Bruce Glikas/Wireimage

Lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart has revealed that healing from an operation helped her test her latest skincare product.

“I had a hip replacement recently,” Stewart, 85, revealed during an intimate event on Sept. 9. The breakfast event was held at Perry St. restaurant in New York City and hosted by her skincare brand, Elm Biosciences.

In 2007, the queen of homemaking wrote about undergoing her previous hip replacement surgery after two years of pain.

Stewart told eventgoers that, following her latest surgery, she had been working with a physical therapist and had used the opportunity to test an upcoming product: a body lotion.

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“My PT person is using that for all her treatment on my body. And she said, ‘This stuff is fantastic,’” Stewart said. “And really, when I touch my skin, it’s so smooth and beautiful.”

Martha Stewart at the 44th Annual Frederick Law Olmsted Awards Luncheon at Central Park Conservatory Garden on May 06, 2026, in New York City. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Stewart also listed the lifestyle habits that help keep her healthy.

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One was that she regularly goes to the gym at 6:30 a.m. for Pilates classes or weightlifting.

“I live a very healthy life,” she said. “I certainly don’t feel like an old person. I hope I don’t look like an old person.”

Martha Stewart attributes her youthful energy to an active, healthy lifestyle. Pictured here at the 5th Annual Kering Foundation Caring for Women Gala on September 10, 2026, in New York City. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Stewart’s diet is also a big part of her health: she has never ordered food in, only eats eggs from her own chickens, and makes most things, including yogurt, herself.

“The only thing I don’t have is a milk-producing cow or a goat. That I cannot deal with right now. But someday maybe I’ll have a cow again,” she said.

Martha Stewart said she only eats eggs from her own chickens. Pictured here in front of her chicken coop in 1976. Susan Wood/Getty Images

Stewart starts her day with a green juice she makes from vegetables and fruit she grows in her own garden. This includes cucumber, parsley, spinach, celery, ginger, carrot, and orange with the skin.

“It’s important to start your day with something healthy and delicious,” Stewart said.

“When you watch Instagram, the vinegar and the baking soda and the garlic and all that other stuff that people are drinking every single morning… I don’t know what they smell like, but you don’t smell bad from drinking green juice,” she joked.

Martha Stewart arrives at the Blue Carpet during Day Four of the 2026 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2026, in Flushing, New York. Shea Kastriner/USTA via Getty Images

Elm Biosciences co-founder Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, who was also participating in the morning discussion, called Stewart “the most consistent human being” he had ever met.

“It’s a good way to live, actually,” Stewart said of her highly routined lifestyle. “It might sound boring—but it’s not.”

Stewart also enjoys challenges. She said co-founding Elm Biosciences and HINT Home Intelligence has helped keep her sharp: “Those are keeping my mind very clear and busy and learning. That’s very important.”

“I certainly don’t feel like an old person," Martha Stewart said. "I hope I don’t look like an old person.” Heather Khalifa/Reuters

Although the Elm Biosciences body lotion has yet to launch, Stewart has another product she loves on her body: The A3O Elemental Serum ($135, Elm Biosciences). She personally tested it for over five years before they landed on the perfect formula.

“I’m slathering it everywhere,” Stewart said, adding that she especially uses it on her face, décolleté, and arms. “It really works. It’s so fabulous. I love that serum.”

And she is not the only one: “The best things that happen are the friends and just people I meet on the street coming up to me and saying, ‘I’m using your serum. I’m using your night cream. I love it.’”

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