Coordinating looks with your partner is all well and good, but Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg’s expertly harmonized Olympic tracksuits prove that matching your best friend is a far superior move.

In a new Instagram post, Snoop, 54, shared photos of the pair wearing matching outfits. The rapper, who is the first-ever Honorary Coach for Team USA, also thanked the lifestyle mogul for “hangin’ in Milan,” calling her “family” in his caption.

Stewart, 84, and Snoop have entertained fans as correspondents for NBC’s coverage of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart in coordinating tracksuits at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Instagram/Snoopdogg

In the photos, Stewart wore the cream-colored sold-out Team USA Cable Wool-Cashmere Half-Zip by Polo Ralph Lauren (much to Norwegian viewers’ chagrin, no doubt), paired with matching pants.

She paired the set with three golden rings and styled her side-parted blonde bob straight, while her makeup was dewy, with light pink lips and simple black eyeliner.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart in coordinating tracksuits at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Instagram/Snoopdogg

The rapper matched Stewart in a snow-white bomber jacket and matching pants.

The outfit was embroidered with the Olympic ring logo, and he finished the look with a silver chain bracelet, a golden chain necklace, and sunglasses with white frames.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg at the Women's Single Skating Short Program event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on February 17. Andreas Rentz/Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

In the comments, fans called the “dynamic duo” “legendary,” writing that they both looked “incredible.”

The beloved duo met in 2008 when Stewart taught Snoop how to make creamy mashed potatoes on The Martha Stewart Show.

After appearing at the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015, the pair became inseparable. One year later, they launched a joint cooking show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg at "The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber" in Los Angeles, 2015. Lester Cohen/Lester Cohen/WireImage

The 2026 Winter Olympics mark the pair’s second joint commentary gig—and their second time coordinating outfits to do so. They won a Sports Emmy Award for their coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where Snoop and Stewart’s chic equestrian wear sparked hundreds of social media posts.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart ride a golf cart in equestrian wear during the 2024 Olympics in Paris. picture alliance/Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

In an interview with Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, Stewart and Snoop reflected on their latest adventure.

“We work together a lot,” Stewart noted, before calling their presence at the Olympics “the most important gig we could possibly come up with.”

“It’s representing America, coming out here, putting love in the air, watching these athletes at the highest level perform,” Snoop added.

When asked about their upcoming plans, Stewart mused that the two should “put on figure skates.”

Snoop agreed, saying that he and Stewart will be “a duet.” He added, “Me and the ice we don’t get along, but we’ll figure that out too.”

The night prior, the pair had visited La Scala Opera House.

“She is taking me to my first opera,” Snoop said, nodding to Stewart. “I am going to sit down and enjoy. Hopefully, I cry my eyes out.”