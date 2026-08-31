HIGH BROWS Martha Stewart, 85, Reveals Her Secrets to Great Eyebrows When the lifestyle mogul gives advice, we listen. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart shared her secrets to great eyebrows.

The 85-year-old homemaking icon posted a selfie on Instagram on Saturday to show off her freshly upgraded eyebrows.

In the photo, Stewart sat in front of a mirror, smiling wide with her eyebrows freshly waxed, shaped, and dyed.

Martha Stewart at the 44th Annual Frederick Law Olmsted Awards Luncheon at Central Park Conservatory Garden on May 06, 2026, in New York City. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The new brown color made Stewart’s brows more visible, highlighting the high arches that seemed to lift her entire face and make her look even more youthful.

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Next to Stewart smiled New York City-based eyebrow specialist Julia Haaland, who works at the Julien Farel Loews Regency Hotel location.

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In the caption, Stewart called Haaland “one of Julien Farel’s secret weapons.”

“She waxes, dyes, and shapes eyebrows,” Stewart wrote, adding that Haaland also waxes hair from ears and nostrils.

Martha Stewart praised her eyebrow artist, Julia Haaland, for her new look. Instagram/Martha Stewart

Stewart thanked Haaland and praised her as an “indeed educated and experienced artist of her craft.” She also mentioned her skin felt “amazingly smooth” after a visit with Haaland.

On the Julien Farel website, Haaland is described as an eyebrow professional with over two decades of experience.

Her technique includes working on her clients while they are seated, instead of lying down, to better determine the shapes that best fit their face.

On the website, Stewart was described as a “loyal client” of Haaland’s, in addition to another celebrity: New York Times bestselling author and former ballet star Misty Copeland.

The Julien Farel website lists the combination of eyebrow shaping and tinting at $209.

Martha Stewart at the launch party of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 issue in New York City. Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Stewart’s fans were impressed by her latest beauty update.

“Martha, you look amazing!❤️” one person wrote in the comments. Another added, “Your brows (and skin) look so stunning!”

“Those brows really give a gorgeous frame to your face,” one fan complimented, while another wrote, “I’m ready for the same treatment! You look great.”

The eyebrow transformation comes just weeks after Stewart underwent a major beauty upgrade and dyed her hair pink.

Martha Stewart posted pictures of herself with pink hair on August 9. Instagram/Martha Stewart

Shortly after celebrating her 85th birthday on August 3, Stewart posted a selfie with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton to show off her new rose gold hair color.

Stewart’s new eyebrow update post, however, suggests Stewart has since given up the light pink shade and gone back to her signature blond.

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