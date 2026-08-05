Lifestyle BLAST FROM THE PAST Martha Stewart, 85, Recreates Iconic Photo 31 Years Later The mogul celebrated her milestone birthday with a trip down memory lane. Mario Ruiz/Getty Images

Martha Stewart marked her 85th birthday by proving that 31 years have done little to slow her down.

The lifestyle mogul recreated her 1995 People cover at her 156-acre farm in Bedford, New York, while revealing the surprisingly low-key way she plans to celebrate the milestone.

“I don’t think about age,” Stewart told the magazine. “Eighty-five is just a number; that’s all I consider it. I don’t want to have a party. It’s not a big deal.”

Martha Stewart attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS

People’s original cover story began on Stewart’s birthday, Aug. 3, 1995, outside her $1.7 million East Hampton home.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the time the reporter arrived, the early riser had already walked her two dogs, exercised, and baked blueberry muffins.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Martha Stewart posed in a denim jacket holding one of her chickens for her People magazine cover in the October 2, 1995, issue. People

For the recreation, photographed July 23, Stewart skipped the muffins but still started her day at 3 a.m. She completed her daily puzzles before promoting her new home intelligence app, Hint, on Today and heading to the shoot at the farm she purchased for $15.6 million in 2000.

Holding a Rooster and wearing a darker denim jacket this time around, Stewart posed for the August 17, 2026, cover of People. People

The homemaking icon also shared the regimen she credits for keeping her youthful appearance, including daily exercise, healthy food, horseback riding, and “good genes.”

Martha Stewart appears as fresh-faced 31 years later as she did in 1995. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

“My mom looked great at 95,” Stewart said. “We eat well. We don’t drink very much. We don’t smoke.”

Stewart was equally candid about the cosmetic help she receives.

She said she visits New York City dermatologist Dr. Dan Belkin about once every four months for filler touch-ups, but again denied undergoing plastic surgery.

“I have not had any plastic surgery at all. I don’t think I need it,” she said.

Stewart also relies on facial exercises, facials from Mario Badescu and Georgia Louise, and peptides.

Stewart has repeatedly denied plastic surgery rumors and instead credits her age-defying looks to lifestyle choices and good genes. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

“I’m more a maintenance kind of person,” she explained. “I’m not getting boobs done and hips and butts and stuff like that.”

The entrepreneur previously revealed on The Martha Stewart Podcast in 2024 that Belkin has used muscle-relaxing injections around her neck and jawline, filler in her cheeks, and ultrasound-based skin-tightening treatments.

She has also admitted that Botox in the upper portion of her face did not always produce her desired result.

“My eyebrows kind of go up in a V, and that looks so unnatural,” she said.

Play Video

In January, Stewart insisted the only time a plastic surgeon worked on her face was after one of her French bulldogs accidentally split her lip nearly to her nose. The injury required around 16 stitches, but Stewart called the procedure a “repair,” not cosmetic surgery.

The cookbook author has made beauty part of her expanding empire. Her skincare company, Elm Biosciences, launched in September 2025 and now sells a $165 night cream that Stewart has credited for her glowing complexion.

Her résumé also includes over 100 cookbooks, restaurants in Las Vegas and Connecticut, and her history-making 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover at 81.

Even at 85, Stewart is still finding new territory to conquer—and she has no plans to make romance a priority.

The mogul says she keeps herself busy exploring new business ventures. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

After divorcing Andy Stewart in 1990, she said companionship has become less important with age. Asked about dating younger men, Stewart replied, “Been there, done that.”

Instead, she says her focus is on learning about artificial intelligence and “agentics,” and she remains too busy to enjoy much downtime.

“I still am a perfectionist,” Stewart said. “I’d like to have a little bit more free time. I don’t have any free time at all—but I’m working on that.”

And although she claimed not to care about being rich or famous, there is still one luxury missing from her meticulously curated life.

“I would like a yacht—a big yacht,” Stewart said. “I don’t have that yet.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog