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ROSE-GOLDEN GIRLS

Martha Stewart, 85, Gets Rid of Her Signature Blonde Bob

The lifestyle mogul celebrated her milestone birthday with an aesthetic overhaul.

Martha Stewart

Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

By Tamilore Oshikanlu

Martha Stewart is entering her 85th year with a rosy new look.

The lifestyle mogul debuted rose gold hair in an Instagram post on Sunday, swapping her signature blonde locks for a soft pink shade just days after celebrating her birthday.

Stewart showed off the transformation in a joint Instagram post with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, posing for a series of sultry shots as Appleton stood behind her and played with her freshly colored hair.

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“Rose gold …. It’s a good thing 🌹✨,” they captioned the post.

Appleton, 43, who has worked with stars including Drew Barrymore, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez, also shared a video documenting the makeover.

The clip begins with a blonde Stewart mouthing along to Meryl Streep’s cutting line from The Devil Wears Prada: “Pull yourself together, we have work to do, and by we, I mean you.”

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Appleton then covers the camera with his hand before revealing Stewart’s rose gold hair as Madonna’s “Vogue” plays.

“Welcome to the rose gold era 🌹✨,” he captioned the video.

Appleton brightened Stewart’s hair with Schwarzkopf Professional Blondme highlights before applying an all-over gloss using the brand’s Igora Vibrance line, sharing the exact formula he used to achieve the rosy look on Instagram.

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart

Reuters/ Instagram/Chris Appleton

The transformation had some fans doing a double-take.

“I am not sure that is Martha Stewart. A lookalike, perhaps,” one commenter wrote.

Martha Stewart posed alongside hairstylist Chris Appleton, debuting her new rosy hairdo.

Martha Stewart posed alongside hairstylist Chris Appleton, debuting her new rosy hairdo.

Instagram/Chris Appleton/ Martha Stewart

Others were sold on the shade, with one writing, “Amazing what rose gold hair color does for the skin tone. 🩷”

The pink is a bigger departure from Stewart’s usual blonde than her last Appleton makeover. In January, the hairstylist gave her a “mocha mousse” transformation, adding light brown tones to her hair before she later returned to a lighter shade.

Martha Stewart at the Tory Burch Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week held at the Museum of Modern Art on February 10, 2025 in New York, New York.
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Stewart’s latest switch-up comes just days after she turned 85 on Aug. 3.

Martha Stewart attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Martha Stewart attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS

“Eighty-five is just a number,” she told People while celebrating the milestone. “That’s all I consider it.”

And while Stewart may be getting more adventurous with her hair, there is one beauty transformation she still refuses to embrace: plastic surgery.

“Everybody insists that I’ve had plastic surgery and I have not ever had plastic surgery,” Stewart told People earlier this year.

Instead, Stewart has said she favors less invasive upkeep, including occasional fillers, Botox, and skin-tightening treatments with dermatologist Dr. Daniel Belkin.

Tamilore Oshikanlu
Tamilore OshikanluContributor

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