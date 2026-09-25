TV Personality, 55, Reveals He’s Getting ‘Major Surgery’
The host admitted that preparing for the procedure left him “a little loopy.”
Mark Consuelos is feeling “loopy” as he prepares to undergo surgery.
On Friday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Consuelos, 55, told his wife and co-host Kelly Ripa, “Today’s the day!”
“I’ve been putting off this toe surgery for about a year,” he said, revealing that the issue was arthritic. “It’s bad. I need help. Yeah, it hurts.”
Consuelos said he was heading in for the procedure after taping the episode. “I’m a little loopy right now because I haven’t eaten anything since yesterday.”
Ripa, 55, was surprised to learn that patients could be instructed to fast for a full day before a procedure.
An audience member joined the conversation to say he had been given the same instruction before a procedure that involved his groin.
“Oh, groin, that’s a big one. He’s having a toe surgery!” Ripa said, to which Consuelos answered, “It’s my big toe!”
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In November 2024, Consuelos said he had developed an “arthritic” turf toe, a sprain caused by forceful backward bending of the big toe, during years of playing soccer.
“Basically, he’s having a pedicure,” Ripa joked.
“No, I’m not! This is a major surgery,” Consuelos said. “It’s like a C-section for your toe.”
“You know what’s so funny?” Ripa asked. “I didn’t fast at all for my C-section. And I was wide awake!”
Ripa gave birth to all of the couple’s three children, Michael, 29; Lola, 25; and Joaquin, 23, via C-section.
Despite the humorous back-and-forth, Ripa said she would go to the appointment with her husband of 30 years.
“I’m not resisting the opportunity to video capture you coming out of your propofol haze,” she joked. “I have you on video from your last foot surgery!”
Consuelos’s surgery comes just over a month after Ripa underwent a gum surgery that left her unable to speak during recovery. While Ripa missed multiple tapings, Consuelos is expected to be back at the studio on Monday, according to People.
Ripa, too, revealed a health issue of her own this week. On Thursday, she told audience members that she was suffering from back pain.
“It’s really embarrassing. Guess how I hurt my back?” Ripa said in an Instagram video that showed her talking to the audience while taking a break from filming. “Sitting on a toilet.”
She explained that she was staying at a hotel and had to reach for toilet paper, which caused her to experience sudden back pain.
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