Lifestyle REDNESS RELIEVER This $20 Hypochlorous Acid Spray Instantly Lifts Redness and Irritation This FDA-cleared spray lifts redness, soothes irritation, and keeps acne at bay. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Magic Molecule/Getty.

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Like a lot of men, I spent years doing almost nothing for my skin. Once my teenage acne finally cleared up, I considered my skincare routine complete: wash my face, move on with my day, and hope for the best.

That worked well enough... until my 40s. Somewhere between years of cycling in the sun, windy commutes, a fondness for spicy food, and the occasional glass (or two) of wine, persistent facial redness became impossible to ignore. My mom developed rosacea in middle age, so I started wondering if I was headed down the same path.

That’s when I discovered hypochlorous acid, the hero ingredient in Magic Molecule’s Skin Spray. Naturally produced by your body’s immune system, hypochlorous acid is known for its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. In skincare, it’s used to help calm visible redness, soothe irritation, support the skin barrier, and keep skin feeling balanced—all without the stinging or heaviness of many traditional treatments.

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Amazon $ 20 Magic Molecule Hypochlorous Acid Skin Spray This multipurpose skin spray (it has 50 skin-friendly uses) not only calms redness but also soothes breakouts and eczema flare-ups, helps reduce itchiness after bug bites and burns, and helps prevent scarring. Shop Now Amazon Shop Now Target

As someone who prefers simple routines, I appreciated that Magic Molecule comes as a lightweight facial spray. I use it every morning and night after cleansing, and I keep another bottle in my dopp kit for after long bike rides or workouts, when my skin tends to look especially flushed. The fine mist feels instantly cooling, and over time I’ve noticed my redness appears less noticeable while my skin feels calmer overall.

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The best part is that it does more than support my everyday skincare routine. I’ve also reached for it after too much sun, to soothe minor cuts and scrapes, and whenever my skin just feels irritated and needs a reset.

I may never adopt the multi-step skincare routine my wife swears by, but Magic Molecule Skin Spray has made taking better care of my skin feel effortless. Sometimes all it takes is one product you’ll actually remember to use.

MORE ABOUT HYPOCHLOROUS ACID:

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