Lifestyle I SEE LONDON, I SEE FRANCE Madonna Shocks Fans With Pantless Stroll in Paris “The ‘Material Girl’ needs more material.” Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation/Getty Images

Decades after Madonna first wore her pointed Jean Paul Gaultier bustier, she continues to take fashion risks.

​The Queen of Pop was seen leaving the Ritz Paris in a pantsless ensemble during the second day of Spring/Summer Paris Fashion Week.

​In a video posted on Instagram by Vendetta Dailly, a social media-specific celebrity news and photo agency, and Fashion Bomb Daily, Madonna exits the hotel on June 24 wearing a tight turquoise dress with an asymmetrical hem.

The short-yet-wearable side and back panels reach her upper thighs, while the front is so short that it transforms the dress from merely risqué into, debatably, a long shirt.

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The 67-year-old singer trudges to a car in her silver, nearly knee-high boots and silver faux-flight jacket. She accessorized with nude fishnet tights, turquoise fingerless biker gloves, Y2K-style rimless shield glasses, and two creaseless clips pinned to either side of her middle-parted, lived-in blond waves.

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Madonna is pictured leaving her Paris hotel in 2026, wearing a short turquoise dress. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

In the video’s comments, viewers expressed their displeasure with the artist’s display.

“The ‘Material Girl’ needs more material,” one person wrote.

An Instagram user comments on Madonna’s lack of clothing in a 2026 video of her leaving her hotel in Paris. Instagram

“65 and trying to dress like an 18-year-old,” another wrote, adding, “Curious.” (Madonna is 67, not 65.)

Instagram users comment on Madonna’s lack of clothing in a 2026 video of her leaving her hotel in Paris. Instagram

A few drew comparisons between Madonna and the pale blond characters portrayed by Marlon and Shawn Wayans in the 2004 comedy White Chicks.

Several fans noted their anticipation of such critiques after seeing her ensemble. “Pulled a hamstring running to these comments,” one said.

Marlon Wayans’ character appears to be struggling to zip up his pants in a scene from ‘White Chicks.’ Sony Pictures Entertainment

“Did anyone else think this was the girl from White Chicks?” a fan asked, with another writing, “What in the White Chicks is happening here?”​

An Instagram user comments a gif from the film ‘White Chicks’ on Madonna’s lack of clothing in a 2026 video of her leaving her hotel in Paris. Instagram

Madonna fans were quick to defend the music icon, praising her bold sense of style and chastizing remarks about her age.

“Ageist comments once more,” one wrote. “She is Madonna Louise Ciccone, and she can wear whatever she likes.”

“Do whatever the f--- you wanna do, Madonna. You earned it,” another supporter said.

Pop Singer Madonna dances to the live audience at the Webster Hall nightclub in 1995, as she hosted MTV’s live ‘Pajama party’ telecast. Mike Segar/Reuters

Just three days earlier, Madonna condemned provocation for its own sake—including revealing outfits—while speaking to Interview magazine.

“I do a lot of provocative things, but there’s always a reason behind it, and nobody bothers to investigate, which can make you want to give up on human beings,” Madonna said.

Madonna performs a song with two of her dancers during the opening night of her “Girlie Show” tour in 1993. Jeff Christensen/REUTERS

​“Now I don’t want to be naked because everyone’s naked,” Madonna insists later in the discussion. “That’s my nature. I want to do what people are not doing, which is thinking and wearing clothes.”

Madonna performs during a surprise concert in Times Square in 2026. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

The same day Madonna wore a sheer, peekaboo dress, Charli, 33, was also filmed by Vendetta Dailly and Fashion Bomb Daily in a sheer, braless LBD, fully exposing her naked breasts.

The pair was also spotted sharing a cigarette while attending Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent presentation on Day 1 of Paris Fashion Week.

​Madonna condemned the habit in 2012 after a picture of her then 15-year-old daughter smoking a cigarette was shared by the press.

Actress Debi Mazar, Charli XCX, Madonna, actor Connor Storrie, and supermodel Kate Moss sit front row at the Saint Laurent fashion show during Paris Men's Spring-Summer 2027 Fashion Week on June 23, 2026, in Paris, France. WWD/WWD via Getty Images

“It’s hard though; it’s hard, every day is a negotiation, but cigarette smoking I’m not very fond of… for anyone," Madonna told Today show host Harry Smith after the incident. “I don’t approve of anyone smoking cigarettes.”

The timing of her newfound enjoyment of stuns may not be coincidental: On July 3, Madonna releases her first new album in seven years, Confessions on a Dance Floor II.

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