Lifestyle LIKE A SURGEON Madonna Reveals a Disturbing Detail About Her ‘Bad Knee’ Her choice of footwear played a major role. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

The Queen of Pop announced she’s trading in her stilettos for Peloton sneakers after the pain of performing in sky-high shoes took a toll on her body.

After decades of performing, Madonna said certain footwear has caused long-term damage.

“Well, I have a bad knee now,” the 67-year-old pop icon told Interview Magazine. “I have no cartilage in it, thanks to dancing for so long in high heels, running on pavement, and doing Ashtanga yoga."

Pop star Madonna is held in the air as she performs at Wembley Stadium in 1993 during the opening performance of the world tour “Girlie” show. Andre Camara/Reuters

​“Up until a year ago, I was jumping on trampolines and doing dance cardio and doing a lot of what a doctor would call ‘loading on my joints,’” she said.

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Continuing, “Can’t do that anymore. So now I do Peloton bikes and the Versa Climber and high-intensity circuit training. I ride my bike outside a lot. I dance.”

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​Ahead of the July 3 release of her newest album, Confessions on a Dance Floor II, Madonna detailed her knee issues.

Madonna performs during a surprise concert in Times Square, in New York City, in 2026. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Listening to her 2005 album and its to-be-released follow-up helps to motivate her while she stays active, she said.

“Yeah. Confessions I is killer to work out to,” she explained. “The new one, killer. In fact, I curated the record based on how much it made me move. And how I felt.”

Madonna hurdles a glass wall as she performs during a surprise concert in Times Square, in New York City, in 2026. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

“[The album is] An hour and five minutes. And that’s how long my workout is,” she said. “It’s perfect.”

​“Well, the album is relentless. It keeps your f---ing body moving,” she said. “When we get to ‘LES Girl,’ I’m stretching. I’m crying, and I’m stretching.”

Her struggle with knee pain was first revealed in the announcement about a postponed performance.

Madonna performs at the Pride Island concert during the New York City Pride celebration in 2019. JEENAH MOON/REUTERS

​Ahead of a 2019 performance, the singer’s team wrote on her official website, “Unfortunately, Madonna’s Madame X concert this evening at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House is postponed. Madonna is currently dealing with a knee injury and has been advised to rest for the next three days to assist in her recovery.”

​While she started paying closer attention to her health, Madonna’s schedule was far from slow-paced, even after facing significant health challenges.

Madonna performs during a concert at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2024. Pilar Olivares/REUTERS

In 2023, the Celebration Tour was originally postponed due to an unrelated bacterial infection.

After recovering, Madonna embarked on a six-month tour during which the “Like a Virgin” artist sold 1.1 million tickets and performed in over 80 shows.

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