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Madonna Spends 68th Birthday With Age-Gap Boyfriend

The Queen of Pop took a lavish vacation with her 30-year-old beau.

Madonna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur, Getty Images

By Pia Bello

The Queen of Pop spared no expense while celebrating her 68th birthday.

In true “Material Girl” fashion, Madonna took a lavish trip to Greece accompanied by friends, family, and her 30-year-old boyfriend, Akeem Morris.

The singer, who turned 68 on Sunday, shared photos from the luxurious vacation in an August 18 Instagram post, showing off her rotation of over-the-top outfits and swanky festivities.

Madonna celebrates her 68th birthday in Greece on August 16, 2026.

Madonna celebrates her 68th birthday with a lavish trip to Corfu, Greece on August 16, 2026.

Instagram/@madonna

The star reportedly chartered a private jet to fly her family and close friends out, and stayed on a luxury private island in northern Corfu.

“It’s my birthday! Eat, pray, love, drink, dance, break plates, feed cats!! Thank you G*D! 🇬🇷♥️,” the pop sensation captioned the post.

On left, Richard Gere attends the red carpet during the Goya Cinema Awards 2025 at the Granada Conference & Exhibition Centre on February 8, 2025, in Granada, Spain; on right, Gere kisses 28-year-old actress Diana Silvers in 'Asymmetry.'
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For her birthday dinner at a local Kouremades taverna, Madonna wore a multi-colored Dolce & Gabbana dress with floral appliqués. She accessorized with a pink floral headpiece and a stack of gold bangles.

The video for Madonna's 1985 single "Material Girl" paid tribute to the late Marilyn Monroe's "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" performance in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" (1953).

Madonna, shown here in the 1985 music video for "Material Girl," spared no expense during the lavish birthday trip to Greece.

Madonna

Her post came shortly after this year’s MTV Video Music Awards nominations were released, where she led the pack with 11 nods for her 2026 album, Confessions II.

In one photo, Madonna shared a close-up of her birthday outfit, which highlighted the gilded embroidery of her dress and her dramatic statement jewelry.

Madonna celebrates her 68th birthday in Greece with her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, on August 16, 2026.

Madonna celebrates turning 68 with her 30-year-old boyfriend, Akeem Morris.

Instagram/@madonna

The pop star’s boyfriend, who is 38 years her junior, gazed at her as he sat next to her in a white shirt and hat.

They first met in August 2022 on the set of a Paper magazine cover shoot themed around New York City nightlife. Morris was cast in the feature, though the couple didn’t start dating until the summer of 2024.

Madonna brought her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, 20, as her date to the 2026 Met Gala on May 4.

Madonna brought her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, 30, as her date to the 2026 Met Gala on May 4.

Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

They made their first public appearance at Madonna’s 66th birthday celebration in Italy, and have since walked high-profile red carpet events together, including this year’s Met Gala in May.

Madonna attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2025, in Paris, France.
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Morris is a Jamaican-born former club soccer player who played as a forward for Oyster Bay United FC and the NY Renegades FC in amateur and premier leagues, according to ESPN.

She was also joined by five of her children, Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, Mercy James, Stella Ciccone, and Estere Ciccone. Her son David Banda was notably absent, and his exact location during the trip isn’t known.

Lourdes, 29, is from Madonna’s two-year relationship with actor and former celebrity personal trainer Carlos Leon.

Madonna celebrates her 68th birthday in Greece with her children, Lourdes, Rocco, Mercy, Stella, and Estere, on August 16, 2026.

Madonna's children joined her for the over-the-top festivities in Greece.

Instagram/@madonna

The singer shares Rocco, 26, with her second ex-husband, Guy Ritchie, the British film director behind The Gentlemen and Sherlock Holmes.

She raised David, 20, Mercy, 20, and twins Stella and Estere, 13, as a single parent. She adopted them in 2006, 2009, and 2017, respectively.

The “Like a Virgin” singer also married actor Sean Penn in August 1985 after meeting on the set of her music video for “Material Girl” in January that year, but divorced in 1989. They have no children.

Madonna's children, Mercy and Rocco, holding the pop star’s 68th birthday cake on August 16, 2026.

Madonna's children, Mercy and Rocco, holding the pop star’s 68th birthday cake that featured an evil eye symbol.

Instagram/@madonna

Madonna’s heart-shaped birthday cake featured the evil eye, a motif used across Mediterranean and Eastern European cultures to ward off negative energy, jealousy, and bad luck.

Madonna’s children, Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie, dancing as they celebrate the pop star’s 68th birthday on August 16, 2026.

Madonna's children, Lourdes and Rocco, dancing as they celebrate the "Material Girl" singer's 68th birthday.

Instagram/@madonna

The outdoor dinner was also followed by a night of dancing and plate-smashing.

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Pia Bello
Pia BelloBeauty & Wellness Intern

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