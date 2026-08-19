GREEK WEEK Madonna Spends 68th Birthday With Age-Gap Boyfriend The Queen of Pop took a lavish vacation with her 30-year-old beau. Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur, Getty Images

The Queen of Pop spared no expense while celebrating her 68th birthday.

In true “Material Girl” fashion, Madonna took a lavish trip to Greece accompanied by friends, family, and her 30-year-old boyfriend, Akeem Morris.

The singer, who turned 68 on Sunday, shared photos from the luxurious vacation in an August 18 Instagram post, showing off her rotation of over-the-top outfits and swanky festivities.

Madonna celebrates her 68th birthday with a lavish trip to Corfu, Greece on August 16, 2026. Instagram/@madonna

The star reportedly chartered a private jet to fly her family and close friends out, and stayed on a luxury private island in northern Corfu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s my birthday! Eat, pray, love, drink, dance, break plates, feed cats!! Thank you G*D! 🇬🇷♥️,” the pop sensation captioned the post.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

For her birthday dinner at a local Kouremades taverna, Madonna wore a multi-colored Dolce & Gabbana dress with floral appliqués. She accessorized with a pink floral headpiece and a stack of gold bangles.

Madonna, shown here in the 1985 music video for "Material Girl," spared no expense during the lavish birthday trip to Greece. Madonna

Her post came shortly after this year’s MTV Video Music Awards nominations were released, where she led the pack with 11 nods for her 2026 album, Confessions II.

In one photo, Madonna shared a close-up of her birthday outfit, which highlighted the gilded embroidery of her dress and her dramatic statement jewelry.

Madonna celebrates turning 68 with her 30-year-old boyfriend, Akeem Morris. Instagram/@madonna

The pop star’s boyfriend, who is 38 years her junior, gazed at her as he sat next to her in a white shirt and hat.

They first met in August 2022 on the set of a Paper magazine cover shoot themed around New York City nightlife. Morris was cast in the feature, though the couple didn’t start dating until the summer of 2024.

Madonna brought her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, 30, as her date to the 2026 Met Gala on May 4. Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

They made their first public appearance at Madonna’s 66th birthday celebration in Italy, and have since walked high-profile red carpet events together, including this year’s Met Gala in May.

Morris is a Jamaican-born former club soccer player who played as a forward for Oyster Bay United FC and the NY Renegades FC in amateur and premier leagues, according to ESPN.

She was also joined by five of her children, Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, Mercy James, Stella Ciccone, and Estere Ciccone. Her son David Banda was notably absent, and his exact location during the trip isn’t known.

Lourdes, 29, is from Madonna’s two-year relationship with actor and former celebrity personal trainer Carlos Leon.

Madonna's children joined her for the over-the-top festivities in Greece. Instagram/@madonna

The singer shares Rocco, 26, with her second ex-husband, Guy Ritchie, the British film director behind The Gentlemen and Sherlock Holmes.

She raised David, 20, Mercy, 20, and twins Stella and Estere, 13, as a single parent. She adopted them in 2006, 2009, and 2017, respectively.

The “Like a Virgin” singer also married actor Sean Penn in August 1985 after meeting on the set of her music video for “Material Girl” in January that year, but divorced in 1989. They have no children.

Madonna's children, Mercy and Rocco, holding the pop star’s 68th birthday cake that featured an evil eye symbol. Instagram/@madonna

Madonna’s heart-shaped birthday cake featured the evil eye, a motif used across Mediterranean and Eastern European cultures to ward off negative energy, jealousy, and bad luck.

Madonna's children, Lourdes and Rocco, dancing as they celebrate the "Material Girl" singer's 68th birthday. Instagram/@madonna

The outdoor dinner was also followed by a night of dancing and plate-smashing.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Best Value Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Ad-Free $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog