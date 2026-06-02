Lifestyle RACK ATTACK Pop Icon, 67, Censors Her Own Nip Slip in NSFW Video Madonna shared the video to celebrate the start of Pride Month. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

The Queen of Pop’s first post celebrating Pride Month 2026 sparked mixed reactions among fans for its risqué tone.

Madonna, 67, shared a video in which she holds a lit cigarette while wearing a silk slip dress and kneels beside an oyster-shell toilet seat.

The music icon wore a diamond necklace and matching earrings, dark lipstick, opera gloves, and soft curls in the June 1 Instagram post. while wearing a silk slip dress

​The outfit and the pink filter over the video evoked the look from her 1985 single “Material Girl,” in which she wore a hot-pink silk gown, gloves, and a diamond necklace.

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The video for Madonna's 1985 single "Material Girl" paid tribute to the late Marilyn Monroe's "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" performance in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" (1953). Madonna

Madonna channeled Marilyn Monroe’s “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” performance from Gentleman Prefer Blondes (1953) in the “Material Girl” video, which was directed by industry legend Mary Lambert.

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Marilyn Monroe appears in the musical number “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” in a scene from the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes"/ IMDB

​In the June 1 video, Madonna leaves her breast exposed as she lies belly down and unbothered on the tile bathroom floor, whispering, “Happy Pride” amid cigarette puffs.

As she moved to face the camera, her dress shifted, causing a slight nip slip. She brushed it off, saying, “You know what? See a [bleep].”

The not-safe-for-work moments of Madonna’s wardrobe mishap were censored with a flashing black rectangle.

​Set to retro elevator music, the clip ends with her directing a kiss and a few winks at the camera.

Madonna winks while smoking a cigarette in her 2026 Instagram post for Pride Month. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZDRNAnR26y/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

The musician captioned the post, “Nothing like a Mother’s Love……Happy Pride Month. See You Soon!”

“Mother’s Love” seems to refer to her status as the “mother of pop music,” although Madonna is also the actual mother of six children.

Madonna’s oldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, is the singer’s only child from her relationship with fitness trainer Carlos Leon. At 29, Leon is the same age as her pop icon mom’s current boyfriend, former soccer player Akeem Morris.

Madonna shares son Rocco Ritchie, 25, and David Banda, 20, with her ex-husband, director Guy Ritchie, whom she married in 1998. The couple divorced in 2008.

She later adopted Mercy James, 20, in 2009 and twins Stella and Estere Ciccone, 17, in 2017.

Madonna poses on the red carpet at the Billboard Magazine's 11th annual Women in Music luncheon in 2016. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

The Instagram video drew positive comments from fans who noted her unique decor.

“Adding ‘shell toilet’ to my wish list,” one commenter said. “This legend, doing legend things,” another wrote.

​Some, however, questioned the pop legend’s raunchy display—and its timing.

“When you get to a certain age,” one person wrote, “don’t you find more meaningful things to do? I’m not talking about the Pride message. I’m talking about the delivery.”

Madonna performs at the MEN Arena in Manchester at the start of her European tour in 2004. Ian Hodgson/REUTERS

​Despite its salacious tone, Madonna, a longtime champion of LGBTQ+ rights, appeared to show support for the community on the eve of the first day of Pride Month.

“Thank you for spending decades standing up for people when it wasn’t popular, profitable, or safe to do so,” one grateful fan wrote. “Long before many corporations and celebrities found their voice, you were advocating for the LGBTQ+ community, speaking out during the AIDS crisis, and using your platform to challenge prejudice. The negativity in these comments only proves a timeless truth: pioneers are always criticized first.”

Another added, “One thing I love about Madonna is she never cared what the media had to say about her.”

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