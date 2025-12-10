Madonna, 67, Pays Homage to Her Most Iconic ‘Blond Ambition’ Outfit

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Madonna graced her 20 million Instagram followers with a photo carousel. In it, the “Like a Virgin” singer wears an outfit reminiscent of her iconic tour outfit.

The new pictures, posted on December 8 with the caption “A Good Week for Divas...,” show Madonna, 67, paying homage to her legendary cone bra with a nude minidress and light pink corset. Her accessories offer a similarly nostalgic vibe: frameless, gradient-style sunglasses, white fingerless lace gloves, a pink fur coat, and sparkly jewelry. (Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, right?) As in 1990, she tops off the tiny ensemble with fishnet tights.

The tight corseted dress helms from Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Madonna has collaborated with the fashion house since the 1990s. After the design house’s spring 2025 show, which featured a lineup of dresses with built-in cone bras, Dolce & Gabbana told Vogue that Madonna has “always been one of our icons.” Their collaboration goes beyond fashion: Madonna was recently announced as the newest face for Dolce & Gabbana’s The One fragrance, The New Intensities.

In the Instagram post, Madonna also tagged her beauty team, including makeup artist Anete Salinieka and hair colorist Nicola Clarke, who has dyed the pop icon’s hair for years. In later photos, she posed with her 13-year-old twin daughters Estere and Stella.

Fans were quick to praise the Queen of Pop for her looks and shared their excitement about her new album, set for release in 2026. “Counting down the days to 2026,” wrote one commenter. “We can’t wait for the new album you’re working on!!!”

Madonna performing in Rotterdam, Holland, during the Blond Ambition Tour in 1990. Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Madonna first debuted the infamous look in 1990, during her Blond Ambition World Tour. Madonna had released her fourth album, Like a Prayer, just a year before the tour. Like a Prayer included several singles on the Billboard Hot 100—“Express Yourself,” “Cherish,” and the title track, to name a few—and made Madonna’s subsequent tour an unmissable event.

Madonna standing between her brother, Christopher Ciccone (L), and designer Jean Paul Gaultier in Paris in 1990. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

At Madonna’s personal request, designer Jean Paul Gaultier created the nude corset bodysuit and the rest of the tour’s iconic looks, which came to define an entire era of the pop star’s career and influence fashion for decades to come. Outside of the tour, Madonna wore the pointed bra design on red carpets worldwide.

Madonna at the 1991 Cannes Festival wearing a Gaultier-designed set of pale-pink separates, including a pointed bra. GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images

One question on our mind: Now that we know the 2026 Met Gala theme is “Costume Art,” which of Madonna’s famed tour costumes will she show up in?