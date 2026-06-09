Lifestyle WOE IS ME Reality Star Swears Bullies Targeted Him for a Shocking Reason And so goes the curse of being really, really, ridiculously good-looking... Ben Symons/Peacock/Ben Symons/Peacock

A Love Island USA contestant shared a questionable middle-school memory that left fans less than impressed.

The reality show, now in its eighth season, is an American adaptation of the wildly popular U.K. program. In the latest episode, 29-year-old Bryce Alakai Dettloff, who simply goes by Bryce Alakai professionally, admitted he struggled as a teenager with being made fun of for his appearance.

Bullying is a common plight among grade schoolers, and undoubtedly one that many fans can relate to. However, it was the specific target of his tormentors’ ire that raised viewers’ eyebrows.

"Love Island" stars Trinity Celeste Tatum and Bryce Alakai Dettloff pose for a promotional picture together in Season 8. Ben Symons/Peacock /Getty Images

The sharp-jawlined blond—who identifies as a model, producer, and DJ—insisted to co-star Trinity Tatum that it wasn’t acne or greasy hair that got him bullied. It was his attractiveness.

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Tatum, 22, sparked the conversation by asking Alakai whether he had felt he had an unattractive face as he was growing up.

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“I looked like a girl,” Alakai answered, “but it was funny, because all of the girls liked me.”

​He continued, “I remember in middle school, I was in seventh grade, there was a girl in eighth grade that was like, the hottest girl in school, she came up to me in front of everybody, and she was like, ‘You are the cutest guy ever.’”

​Tatum responded, “Oh, you felt you was hot s--t.”

​Alakai immediately jumped in to correct her. “No! All of the guys hated me and started bullying me for it,” he said. “So all of the guys used to bully me because they thought I was like, better looking.”

​Tatum reassured her co-star, telling him that his bullies were simply “jealous.”

Bryce Alakai poses for a selfie on Instagram while on a modeling job in 2014. https://www.instagram.com/p/vTrPjcxnP-/?hl=en

Watchers were unamused by Alakai’s tale, sparking online discourse.

​One TikTok user posted a video featuring the star’s quote and captioned it, “Top 10 Things That Never Happened.” The comments suggested Alakai’s story may be fabricated.

Pictures of Bryce Alakai appear in a slideshow with a sarcastic caption for a video posted by TikTok user @ufoundme802. https://www.tiktok.com/@ufoundme802/video/7648849695325932813

“I literally died laughing when he said that,” one person wrote, while another said, “Just smile and nod.”

Several commenters expressed disbelief of Bryce Alakai’s bullying story. https://www.tiktok.com/@ufoundme802/video/7648849695325932813

Still, other users defended Alakai and his good looks.

​One fan commented, “I think he’s the cutest one in the villa,” and another said, “Nah, I can see that happening.”

​Alakai may be the “cutest guy ever,” but fans are less interested in any potential romantic pairing and more focused on his budding bromance with 26-year-old co-star Zach Georgiou.

Love Island star Zach Georgio poses for a 2026 photo by the ocean on his Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/DUy9lQ1k4Nr/?img_index=1

“I haven’t really got any romantic connections, apart from [Love Island co-star Kayda Reese Bosse] in here,” Georgiou told Alakai in the June 3 episode.

​“Well, you have me, but…” Alakai responded, trailing off sarcastically.

“I’ve got you,” Georgiou said. “You’re obviously my number one.”

Zacharias Georgiou, Kayda Reese Bosse, and Bryce Alakai Dettloff stand side by side in a photo from a scene in Love Island season Eight's week one episode. Ben Symons/Peacock/Getty Images

The boys’ lighthearted interactions and deep conversations throughout Season 8 have elicited a positive response from the show’s followers. Fans have gone so far as to create video collages of their scenes together, with love songs playing in the background.

“I’m so invested in them,” one fan wrote on a video of the duo. “Can we vote them together?”

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