Lifestyle LESS IS MORE Netflix Star Reveals Unsettling Reason She Removed Breast Implants The “Love Is Blind” contestant called the procedure “one of the best decisions I ever made.” Megan Walerius/ Instagram

Love Is Blind star Megan Walerius says her breast implants left her feeling so off that she had no choice but to remove them.

The reality personality, better known to fans as “Sparkle Megan,” first briefly mentioned undergoing explant surgery during her reveal-day conversation with her former fiancé, Jordan Keltner, on the ninth season of the Netflix dating show.

The revelation sparked a wave of questions from viewers, prompting the 36-year-old to post a series of Instagram videos earlier this month detailing the procedure and why she now considers it “one of the best decisions I ever made.”

Megan Walerius decided to open up about her explant after briefly mentioning the procedure during season 9 of 'Love is Blind.' Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Netflix

Walerius said she first got implants at 21 after attending Arizona State University and feeling pressure to fit a very specific beauty mold.

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“Everybody there is blonde, big boobs, and I wanted to be everybody, so I got my first set of implants,” she said.

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The first set “were great for a while,” she said. Then, in 2018, she decided to go even bigger, getting 550cc implants because, at the time, she felt her “body could carry them well.”

That changed in 2022, when Walerius said yoga training and a more “holistic way of living” made her far more aware of how the implants felt in her body.

Walerius said she began to see her breast implants as "foreign objects" after taking a closer look at her health. Megan Walerius/ Instagram

“I started to really notice that they didn’t feel right in my body, like they literally started to feel like a foreign object, because that’s what they are, and I also just wasn’t feeling 100.”

Walerius said she underwent blood work to try to figure out what was going on, then began seeing other influencers discuss explant surgery and breast implant illness online.

“For the first time I really started to question, like, man, what are these things doing to my body?” she said.

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Two months later, Walerius said, she went under the knife and had them taken out. She even kept the implants as a “beautiful souvenir,” holding them up for the camera while recounting the procedure.

Walerius said she never had “super obvious symptoms of breast implant illness,” but claimed she noticed several positive changes after the surgery.

“After having them removed, I definitely felt a lot more clarity,” she recalled. “A lot of my fatigue was gone. My hair, skin, and nails got a lot stronger. I was sleeping better. So there were a lot of subtle improvements that I noticed in my health.”

Walerius showed off the "beautiful souvenir" her nurses gave her after her explant surgery. Megan Walerius/ Instagram

Breast implant illness is a term used to describe a wide range of symptoms reported by some people with breast implants, including fatigue, joint and muscle pain, brain fog, headaches, hair loss, gastrointestinal issues, and problems with memory or concentration.

The condition remains difficult to diagnose because there is no single test to confirm it, and its symptoms can overlap with those of many other medical conditions.

Some patients report improvement after having their implants removed, though doctors may also remove some or all of the surrounding scar tissue capsule, depending on the case.

Despite her mysterious medical ailments, Walerius said the decision was still emotionally loaded after more than a decade with implants.

The first time, Mother said she was considering undergoing a breast lift after she was done having children. Megan Walerius/ Instagram

“I think I tied my worth to having these,” she said. “It was very intimidating to go from that.”

But she said that fear disappeared almost immediately after the surgery.

“I was pleasantly surprised that I had zero regrets,” she said. “Even immediately coming out of surgery, I knew it was the best decision I made for myself and my body and my health.”

The new mother said she may eventually consider a breast lift once she is finished having children and breastfeeding, joking that her breast shape has started “to look a little pancakey.”

For now, Walerius said she is happy to be a resource for other women considering explant surgery.

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