BYE BYE, BAGS Actress, 63, Says This Product Makes Fans Think She Had Surgery It’s not cheap, but it works wonders for dark circles, fine lines, and more.

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Lisa Ann Walter has revealed the secret behind her youthful look, and it doesn’t involve a single needle, knife, nip, or tuck.

The 63-year-old Abbott Elementary star’s go-to product for looking fabulous: Givenchy’s Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Concealer ($42, Nordstrom).

The recommendation comes after fan speculation that the actress had undergone plastic surgery—rumors that became so widespread, some even reached out to her makeup artist, Jenn Bennett, to ask what had changed.

"People literally started writing to her saying, ‘What did Lisa do? What surgery did Lisa have? What have you been doing differently?" Lisa Ann Walter said. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women In Film

“People literally started writing to her saying, ‘What did Lisa do? What surgery did Lisa have? What have you been doing differently? She looks incredible and so much younger,’” Walter, whose career in Hollywood spans 35 years, told NBC.

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She never went to a surgeon, though.

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“When you get to be my age, one of the most important things that you can have is a good concealer,” Walter explained.

Nordstrom $ 42 Givenchy Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Concealer Shop Now Nordstrom Shop Now Sephora

Walter praised the luxury makeup brand’s Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Concealer for its long-lasting wear, noting that it “doesn’t get crepey” and “lasts forever.”

Shoppers agree: Beyond its brightening effect and sensitive-skin-friendly formula, many reviewers praise its breathable feel, radiant finish, and blendability, with some saying it resists creasing all day.

One Nordstrom reviewer with “chronic darkness” under their eyes called it “one of the most natural-looking and longest-lasting concealers out there.”

On Sephora, the luxury concealer has earned an average 4.5-star rating from more than 1,000 reviewers. One shopper, who said they’d tried many alternatives, wrote that they’d “always had to compromise between crease and coverage,” adding, “Finally, a concealer with a wide shade range which does both. I’m impressed.”

Lisa Ann Walter's go-to makeup artist swears by Givenchy's sought-after base product. Mike Blake/REUTERS

Walter previously told Shop TODAY that the concealer was the “most important” thing in her makeup bag, alongside other beauty staples like Pixi Beauty’s MatteLast Liquid Lip (particularly in the shade Fresh Pink), Color Wow’s Root Cover Up, and the ever-popular Maybelline Colossal Bubble Waterproof Mascara.

Still, at $42, others feel that the Givenchy formula may not be the best match for those with cool undertones or deeper complexions.

Fortunately, there are other highly rated alternatives like Armani’s Luminous Silk Hydrating & Brightening Concealer, Kosas’ Revealer Concealer, and e.l.f.’s 16HR Camo Concealer—each beloved for their undereye brightening powers and natural, skin-like finish.

Nordstrom $ 42 Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating & Brightening Concealer Shop Now Nordstrom Shop Now Bloomingdale's

Nordstrom $ 32 Kosas Revealer Concealer 32 Shop Now Nordstrom Shop Now Sephora

Amazon $ 8 e.l.f. cosmetics 16HR Camo Concealer Shop Now Amazon Shop Now Ulta

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