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Actress, 63, Says This Product Makes Fans Think She Had Surgery

It’s not cheap, but it works wonders for dark circles, fine lines, and more.

Lisa Ann Walter in March 2026 (left) and in May 2026 (right).
By Pia Bello

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Lisa Ann Walter has revealed the secret behind her youthful look, and it doesn’t involve a single needle, knife, nip, or tuck.

The 63-year-old Abbott Elementary star’s go-to product for looking fabulous: Givenchy’s Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Concealer ($42, Nordstrom).

The recommendation comes after fan speculation that the actress had undergone plastic surgery—rumors that became so widespread, some even reached out to her makeup artist, Jenn Bennett, to ask what had changed.

Lisa Ann Walter, wearing a black leather jacket, attends the 19th Annual Women In Film Oscar Nominees Celebration on March 13, 2026, at Wheelhouse in West Hollywood, California.

"People literally started writing to her saying, ‘What did Lisa do? What surgery did Lisa have? What have you been doing differently?" Lisa Ann Walter said.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women In Film

“People literally started writing to her saying, ‘What did Lisa do? What surgery did Lisa have? What have you been doing differently? She looks incredible and so much younger,’” Walter, whose career in Hollywood spans 35 years, told NBC.

She never went to a surgeon, though.

“When you get to be my age, one of the most important things that you can have is a good concealer,” Walter explained.

Nordstrom
$42

Givenchy Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Concealer

Shop Now Nordstrom
Shop Now Sephora

Walter praised the luxury makeup brand’s Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Concealer for its long-lasting wear, noting that it “doesn’t get crepey” and “lasts forever.”

Shoppers agree: Beyond its brightening effect and sensitive-skin-friendly formula, many reviewers praise its breathable feel, radiant finish, and blendability, with some saying it resists creasing all day.

One Nordstrom reviewer with “chronic darkness” under their eyes called it “one of the most natural-looking and longest-lasting concealers out there.”

On Sephora, the luxury concealer has earned an average 4.5-star rating from more than 1,000 reviewers. One shopper, who said they’d tried many alternatives, wrote that they’d “always had to compromise between crease and coverage,” adding, “Finally, a concealer with a wide shade range which does both. I’m impressed.”

Lisa Ann Walter wears a light-blue sparkly dress and a side-parted hairstyle at the 31st annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026.

Lisa Ann Walter's go-to makeup artist swears by Givenchy's sought-after base product.

Mike Blake/REUTERS

Walter previously told Shop TODAY that the concealer was the “most important” thing in her makeup bag, alongside other beauty staples like Pixi Beauty’s MatteLast Liquid Lip (particularly in the shade Fresh Pink), Color Wow’s Root Cover Up, and the ever-popular Maybelline Colossal Bubble Waterproof Mascara.

Still, at $42, others feel that the Givenchy formula may not be the best match for those with cool undertones or deeper complexions.

Fortunately, there are other highly rated alternatives like Armani’s Luminous Silk Hydrating & Brightening Concealer, Kosas’ Revealer Concealer, and e.l.f.’s 16HR Camo Concealer—each beloved for their undereye brightening powers and natural, skin-like finish.

Nordstrom
$42

Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating & Brightening Concealer

Shop Now Nordstrom
Shop Now Bloomingdale's
Nordstrom
$32

Kosas Revealer Concealer

32

Shop Now Nordstrom
Shop Now Sephora
Amazon
$8

e.l.f. cosmetics 16HR Camo Concealer

Shop Now Amazon
Shop Now Ulta
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Pia Bello
Pia BelloBeauty & Wellness Intern

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