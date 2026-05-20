Lifestyle TWO TIMES A LADY Lionel Richie’s Granddaughter Makes Rare Red-Carpet Appearance The 18-year-old attended the event to support her mother. Reuters; Getty Images

The eldest granddaughter of legendary singer-songwriter Lionel Richie made a rare public appearance alongside her mother on Monday.

​Harlow Kate Madden, who goes by Kate, attended the May 18 premiere for Stop! That! Train! with her mom, Nicole Richie, at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles.

Directed by celebrated choreographer Adam Shankman, the action-comedy stars several prominent drag performers, including Ginger Minj, Jujubee, and Monét X Change.

The 18-year-old walked the premiere’s pink carpet with her mother in support of Nicole’s role as a passenger on the train setting of the movie, simply credited as “Workaholic” on IMDb.

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Nicole Richie and Kate Madden pose on the pink carpet in contrasting outfits at the “Stop! That! Train!” world premiere in 2026. Chad Salvador/Getty Images

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nickelodeon star Raven-Symoné, and Saturday Night Live actor Chris Parnell also appear in the film.

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For the occasion, Kate picked a strapless black leather mini dress with go-go boots. She styled her jet-black hair down and center-parted, and wore what appears to be a Van Cleef pendant around her neck.

Kate, a rising Instagram personality, added a subtle touch of color to her shadowy look via a set of long, almond-shaped nails decorated with cherries and a stack of white-and-gold bracelets.

Nicole Richie and Harlow Madden attend the World Premiere Of "Stop! That! Train!" at Harmony Gold on May 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Kelly Balch/Getty Images

Nicole’s look harkened back to her early-2000s turn on The Simple Life, in which she starred alongside fellow nepo baby socialite Paris Hilton, 45. She tied a navy-blue silk headscarf with polka dots over her pin-straight hair, styled by celebrity hair pro Gregory Russell.

Nicole Richie wearing a similar scarf in 2004 for the Sony Computer Entertainment America party. John Hayes/REUTERS

The wrap matched her floor-length Conner Ives gown, which she accessorized with a pair of crystal-diamond drop earrings from House of Harlow and a white fur-trimmed coat that she draped around her elbows.

The mother-daughter duo wore similar smoky eyeshadow. Makeup artist Beau Nelson emphasized Nicole’s brown eyes with contrasting bright-blue liner, while Kate wore a black cat-eye and false lashes.

Kate’s grandfather is not the only musician in her family: Her father, Joel Madden, is the frontman for Good Charlotte.

Nicole and Joel, 47, welcomed their daughter, Kate, in 2008, and their son, Sparrow, in 2009. The couple wed the following year and will celebrate 16 years of marriage in December.

Lionel Richie, Lisa Parigi, Harlow Madden, Sparrow Madden, Nicole Richie, Brenda Harvey-Richie, and Joel Madden attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead" in 2024. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Kate last appeared at a red-carpet event with her mom in 2024, when she posed alongside family members—including her grandfather, brother, and father—at the premiere of Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, a remake of the 1991 film of the same name.

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