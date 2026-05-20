Lifestyle thick as thieves Christie Brinkley’s Lookalike Daughter Slams ‘Thick Thighs’ Comments The comment came after the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wore a minidress. Vivien Killilea/Getty

Legendary supermodel Christie Brinkley‘s lookalike daughter slammed a commenter who criticized her legs on social media.

Like her 72-year-old mother, Sailor Brinkley Cook, 27, is a model who has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Her father is Peter Cook, a model-turned-architect and Christie’s fourth ex-husband.

On Tuesday, Sailor posted a video on Instagram wearing a black athletic tank top and mini shorts, following up on an earlier post from the preceding Friday.

“Sorry I’m sweaty, me and my ‘thick thighs’ were just on a five-mile run,” she said.

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Sailor responded to a comment that read "Legs too thick for the short dress." Instagram/Sailor Brinkley Cook

Sailor shared a screenshot of a comment she had received on the previous Instagram video, which she posted the prior Friday.

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In the original video, Sailor tried on two dress options for the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue’s launch party: a bright-red, full-length gown and a short, black mini dress covered in sequins. She ultimately wore the latter to the event.

Sailor Brinkley Cook wore a black mini-dress to celebrate the launch of the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 14, 2026. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

This choice upset a commenter, who wrote, “Legs too thick for the short dress.”

In her video response to the stranger’s feedback on Tuesday, Sailor said, “I have always had very strong legs.”

She added, “And because of this screwed-up world and all of the beauty standards pushed at us from such a young age, I thought that my strong legs were something to be ashamed of.”

The model cited this self-consciousness as the reason she avoided wearing skirts, shorts, and mini-dresses for much of her life.

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“I thought that everyone was staring at my ‘thick thighs,’ my ‘huge calves,’” Sailor admitted.

“I’ve done a lot of work surrounding my body image and self-esteem over the years,” she said. “As you get older, you don’t want to spend any more time hating your body, it just gets so f---ing boring.”

Sailor Brinkley Cook is the spitting image of her mother, Christie Brinkley. Pictured here together in August 2025. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

One moment that inspired Sailor to start wearing short-shorts was seeing images of pop singer Addison Rae, 25, confidently leaving the gym in tiny shorts.

“The moral of the story is representation,” Sailor told her followers. “Seeing people that look like you feeling confident and gorgeous, that matters.”

Sailor Brinkley Cook said she gained confidence to wear shorts after seeing pop singer Addison Rae do the same. Rae is pictured here at the third Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles in December 2023. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Now, she explained, it was her job to act as that representation for others.

Christie Brinkley wrote that she, too, used to be "sensitive" about her legs. Pictured here posing for Vogue in 1977. Stan Malinowski/Conde Nast via Getty Images

“It’s my duty now as a grown woman to be proud of my body, and wear what I wanna wear and show off my legs, and fight back against all of that self-hating nonsense that I dealt with as a kid,” Sailor said.

Sailor Brinkley Cook's parents are supermodel Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook. Pictured here in New York in December 1997. Jeff Christensen/Jeff Christensen/Reuters

Christie showed support for her daughter in the comments, writing, “Power legs and powerful message! 🙌 💪 Proud mom here!!! (who, [by the way,] used to be sensitive about my legs too!)”

Christley Brinkley showed support for her daughter in the post's comments section. Instagram/Sailor Brinkley Cook

Another supermodel, Paulina Porizkova, 61, also left encouraging words for the young model.

“Ditto, Sailor!” Porizkova wrote. “[I] was self-conscious about my chubby thighs and knees my whole life. Until now. At 61, I no longer care. So you’re waaaaay ahead emotionally than me or any of those sad trolls.”

Fellow model Paulina Porizkova, 61, shared reassuring words. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

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