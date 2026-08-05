Lindsay Lohan, 40, Sparks Frenzy by Returning to Her Redhead Roots
One of Hollywood’s most famous redheads has returned to her roots.
Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan, 40, has dyed her naturally ginger hair a pale shade of blond for nearly two years. But on Tuesday, she revealed in a set of selfies posted on Instagram that she was back to her roots.
In the pictures, the grown-up child actress smiled brightly while looking at the camera, her shiny red hair in soft waves. Fans quickly voiced their approval and excitement over her new look.
“SHE’S RED AGAIN! The most famous redhead IN THE WORLD!” one person rejoiced in the comments.
Another added, “Hands down the most iconic redhead!”
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
One supportive commenter put it simply: “Redhead Lindsay is the best Lindsay.”
The transformation was created by celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano, who is favored by stars like Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Kidman.
Some fans suspected that Lohan’s transformation was achieved with a wig, while others saw it as a sign of a sequel to her breakthrough movie, The Parent Trap.
In the original 1998 comedy, Lohan played identical red-headed, freckle-faced twin girls, who were conspiring to get their divorced parents back together.
In her subsequent hit roles in the 2003 comedy Freaky Friday and the 2004 drama Mean Girls, Lohan also embraced her natural red hue.
The excitement over a The Parent Trap sequel was likely increased not only because of Lohan’s return to red hair, but also because of her last return to another fan-favorite role.
In 2025, Lohan revisited one of her most iconic characters, Anna Coleman, in the Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday.
Lohan took a significant break from Hollywood in 2013, before her return to acting in 2022.
In August 2025, she told The Sunday Times that she needed to “take a minute.
“I was losing that feeling of excitement about doing a film, and I wanted to live my own life for a bit, figure out how to have a more private life, a real life,” she explained. “I wanted to wait to get that itch again.”
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
AnnualSave 47%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 47%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog
Loading comments…