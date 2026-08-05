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‘SHE’S BACK!’

Lindsay Lohan, 40, Sparks Frenzy by Returning to Her Redhead Roots

The grown-up child star’s transformation caused a stir on social media, prompting fans to request a ‘Parent Trap’ reboot.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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Lindsay Lohan, wearing her blonde hair in loose waves and a half-up hairstyle, attends the Our Little Secret screening at the Paris Theatre on November 18, 2024, in New York City.

James Devaney/GC Images

One of Hollywood’s most famous redheads has returned to her roots.

Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan, 40, has dyed her naturally ginger hair a pale shade of blond for nearly two years. But on Tuesday, she revealed in a set of selfies posted on Instagram that she was back to her roots.

In the pictures, the grown-up child actress smiled brightly while looking at the camera, her shiny red hair in soft waves. Fans quickly voiced their approval and excitement over her new look.

Lindsay Lohan in January and in August.

Lindsay Lohan has been a blonde for the last two years. Pictured here in January and in August.

Instagram/Lindsay Lohan

“SHE’S RED AGAIN! The most famous redhead IN THE WORLD!” one person rejoiced in the comments.

Another added, “Hands down the most iconic redhead!”

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Fans filled Lindsay Lohan’s comments with compliments about her new red hair.

Fans filled Lindsay Lohan’s comments with compliments about her new red hair.

Instagram/Lindsay Lohan

One supportive commenter put it simply: “Redhead Lindsay is the best Lindsay.”

The transformation was created by celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano, who is favored by stars like Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Kidman.

Lindsay Lohan posted multiple pictures with her new vibrant red hair.

Lindsay Lohan posted multiple pictures with her new vibrant red hair.

Instagram/Lindsay Lohan

Some fans suspected that Lohan’s transformation was achieved with a wig, while others saw it as a sign of a sequel to her breakthrough movie, The Parent Trap.

Denise Richards in April 2023 (left) vs. September 2025 (right). The actress underwent full facial rejuvenation in June 2025.
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In the original 1998 comedy, Lohan played identical red-headed, freckle-faced twin girls, who were conspiring to get their divorced parents back together.

In her subsequent hit roles in the 2003 comedy Freaky Friday and the 2004 drama Mean Girls, Lohan also embraced her natural red hue.

Lindsay Lohan became a household name after she played twins Annie and Hallie in the 1998 comedy, “The Parent Trap.”

Lindsay Lohan became a household name after she played twins Annie and Hallie in the 1998 comedy, “The Parent Trap.”

IMDb/Walt Disney

The excitement over a The Parent Trap sequel was likely increased not only because of Lohan’s return to red hair, but also because of her last return to another fan-favorite role.

In 2025, Lohan revisited one of her most iconic characters, Anna Coleman, in the Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday.

Lisa Ann Walter, Lindsay Lohan and Elaine Hendrix attend the premiere for the film "Freakier Friday", in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

In 2025, Lindsay Lohan starred in the “Freaky Friday” sequel, “Freakier Friday.” Posing here at the premiere with co-stars Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix in Los Angeles, California.

Mario Anzuoni/Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Lohan took a significant break from Hollywood in 2013, before her return to acting in 2022.

In August 2025, she told The Sunday Times that she needed to “take a minute.

“I was losing that feeling of excitement about doing a film, and I wanted to live my own life for a bit, figure out how to have a more private life, a real life,” she explained. “I wanted to wait to get that itch again.”

Priscilla Presley at the Elvis museum in Denmark in March 2026.Priscilla Presley visits the Elvis museum Memphis Mansion in Randers, Denmark, March 20, 2026. Priscilla Presley, who was married to Elvis Presley, is giving three lectures in Denmark. The first is on Saturday. Ritzau Scanpix/Bo Amstrup via REUTERS
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Roosa Rahkonen

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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