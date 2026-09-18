SWEAT EQUITY This Compact Indoor Sauna Is the Best Wellness Investment I’ve Ever Made Small but surprisingly powerful, this infrared sauna delivers a spa-level sweat without taking over my one-bedroom apartment... well, kind of. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast

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From cold plunges and red light therapy blankets to vibration plates and even hyperbaric chambers, the wellness space is undeniably saturated with longevity-boosting modalities. Some feel more trend-driven than others, but thermotherapy via sauna exposure is one of the few that’s stood the test of time—and science. Research suggests that aside from helping the body detox, consistent sauna use may support cardiovascular health, aid recovery, and even reduce all-cause mortality by as much as 40 percent when used regularly (about four times a week for 20 minutes each time).

Despite being unreasonably interested in—and, at times, embarrassingly willing to spend on—the latest wellness tech, I wouldn’t exactly call myself the picture of health. I am, however, deeply committed to my sauna routine. It has to help counteract my late-night Taco Bell habit and abysmally inconsistent sleep schedule… right?

My At-Home Sauna Evolution

I first invested in at-home sauna tech in 2021 with Higherdose’s Infrared Sauna Blanket, and it completely changed the game for me. It helped me shed some extra water weight ahead of my wedding, gave my skin a glow no serum had managed in my 30-plus years of life, and delivered a consistent, runner ’s-high-level endorphin rush after every session.

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After that, I became borderline evangelical about heat therapy, upgrading to Heat Healer’s infrared sauna dome with red light therapy and PEMF (a true triple-threat wellness investment that I still swear by), and eventually committing to regular sessions in the traditional dry sauna at my gym.

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Naturally, I decided I was ready (and, frankly, deserving) of a more advanced at-home setup. I’ve been a longtime fan of Lifepro’s wellness lineup, so when I discovered the brand offered a compact, one-person infrared sauna, I was intrigued.

Now, I live in a one-bedroom apartment, and the idea of adding a full sauna to my living room—which already houses a treadmill, vibration plate, and red light panels—felt borderline ridiculous. At one point, I fully convinced myself it was out of the question. Then I measured. And re-measured. And reconsidered. After all, unlike many of my more questionable wellness purchases, my sauna devices are the only ones I’ve stuck with for over five years.

Ultimately, I decided it was worth sacrificing a bit of aesthetic ambiance for longevity-forward function. My living room may no longer resemble my home inspiration Pinterest board, but it now doubles as a fully equipped wellness studio. So far, I have zero regrets.

Lifepro.

Infrared vs. Traditional Dry Saunas, Explained

Like most compact home saunas, RejuvaCure Cozy Personal Far Infrared Sauna uses infrared heat. For context, the dry saunas you’ll typically find in gyms and wellness studios—often referred to as traditional Finnish saunas—heat the air using electric or wood-burning heaters. Infrared saunas, on the other hand, use light to heat the body directly.

Both are beneficial, but they offer slightly different experiences: traditional saunas tend to deliver more intense cardiovascular stress, while infrared saunas are often favored for muscle recovery and joint relief thanks to their deeper, more targeted heat penetration.

“Infrared (far-infrared) saunas utilize infrared light to directly heat the body at lower ambient temperatures (120–140°F), resulting in deep sweat,” says Dr. Tom Ingegno, DACM. “Infrared models are everywhere and come in a variety of setups and price ranges. They may offer modest benefits for relaxation, circulation, or skin rejuvenation. Theoretically, ‘heat is heat,’ and while milder, there is still a significant improvement in circulation.”

That said, infrared saunas haven’t been studied as extensively as traditional models.

Still, from a purely anecdotal standpoint, I actually sweat more in the Lifepro infrared sauna than I do in the traditional dry sauna at my gym. Dr. Mark Kovacs, PhD, FACSM, CSCS, echoes this nuance, noting that while traditional Finnish saunas are “the most effective for provoking robust cardiovascular adaptations and heat-stress response,” infrared therapy offers comparable benefits in a slightly different way.

Lifepro $ 1600 LifePro RejuvaCure Cozy One-Person Infrared Sauna With Red Light Therapy Enjoy the skin-enhancing, mood-boosting, and detoxifying benefits of both heat and red light therapy with this pint-sized, one-person infrared sauna. Shop At Lifepro

Heat Settings and Intensity

I wouldn’t consider myself particularly sensitive to heat, but I still tend to get uncomfortable in a sauna after about the 10-minute mark. At my gym’s dry sauna, I can usually push through to 15 minutes before it starts to feel like a true endurance test, and I’m pacing around frantically until the timer sounds off.

With the RejuvaCure, though, I start to feel that intensity around the seven- to eight-minute mark—which, in this case, is a good thing. It heats up quickly and delivers a more immediate, full-body sweat. I am usually pretty drenched after 10 minutes, but I aim to stay in for 20 each time.

To be fair, I usually turn it on 10 to 15 minutes before getting in, but you don’t really need to wait that long. Five minutes is enough to get it comfortably toasty.

Engineered to emit gentle far-infrared heat and equipped with seven carbon-fiber heaters, the compact sauna heats you from the inside out for a gentler sauna session with deeper detoxification and amplified mood-lifting benefits. Mia Maguire/Mia Maguire.

Stand-Out Features

Far infrared heating with customizable temperature settings

Sturdy hemlock wood design with a solid glass door

Oxygen ionizer (essentially an air purifier that helps reduce contaminants like dust, mold, and bacteria)

Chromotherapy lighting

Built-in red light therapy (RLT)

Built-in Bluetooth sound system

Interior LED control panel and reading light

27.3 × 61.1 inches; 152 pounds

May not be roomy enough for those over six feet tall

Chromotherapy and Red Light Therapy

Another standout feature is the built-in chromotherapy. The sauna uses visible light to support mood, energy, and overall well-being, with different colors believed to elicit specific responses—blue for relaxation, red for stimulation, and green for balance.

While the science behind chromotherapy is still somewhat limited, I’ve found myself consistently reaching for the red light therapy setting. Both my sister (who, at this point, has used it more than I have) and I have noticed that it seems to help minimize post-sauna facial flushing and keep inflammation in check.

And as someone who’s always slightly paranoid about heat triggering broken capillaries or a rosacea flare, I was pleasantly surprised that I haven’t experienced either after using it almost daily for a month.

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Assembly and Delivery

Assembly was surprisingly straightforward. Look, I’m not going to pretend like I put this thing together myself—and not because I’m not necessarily physically capable. Cognitively, on the other hand, I’m impaired when it comes to the never-ending puzzle that is assembly. Frankly, I couldn’t even figure out how to put together my basic IKEA shoe rack without breaking down in tears of frustration and defeat, so do keep that in mind.

Naturally, I enlisted an Aistasker to help, and even though I was savvy at assembly, I’m glad that I did. The glass door is quite heavy, so even if you’re a wizard at assembling things, you may want to ask a friend to give you a hand regardless. The entire setup took about 25 minutes from start to finish, which, for a fully functioning wooden sauna, is pretty impressive.

My only real complaint is that it doesn’t include white-glove delivery (though the shipping is free and pretty fast). Normally, that wouldn’t be a dealbreaker for me, but if you live in a walk-up as I do, you may need to call in reinforcements just to get the box inside your home.

Mia Maguire/Mia Maguire.

Final Thoughts

At this point, I’ve tried just about every at-home sauna iteration available—from blankets to domes to traditional dry heat—and this personal sauna is easily the most comprehensive and small-space-friendly setup I’ve used. It’s efficient, surprisingly compact, and delivers way more sweat-inducing heat than any other full-sized sauna I’ve used. It has firmly justified its permanent place in my already overcrowded, wellness-obsessed living room.

The Rejuvacure Cozy One-Person Infrared Sauna is backed by a limited two-year warranty, but let me tell you, if anything ever happened to this after that grace period, I would absolutely find a way to come up with the $1600 to repurchase it. The quality and performance this pint-sized sauna delivers are utterly remarkable, and I can’t live without it.

As for the compact size, it’s definitely “cozy.” I’m 5′9″ and prone to mild claustrophobia in small spaces, but I’ve felt completely comfortable using it. My sister’s boyfriend is 6′2″ and said he felt a little cramped inside, but even he would power through it for the superior sweat this small but mighty sauna delivers. Fortunately, Lifepro offers a slightly more spacious one-person sauna option ($2,000), as well as a two-person model ($2,500).

If you’re looking for an alternative to stripping down and sweating with strangers in a dingy gym, consider this the ultimate upgrade.

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