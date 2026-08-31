Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet’s Daughter, 37, Shows Off 9-Carat Engagement Ring
The musician and actress’ daughter got engaged to pop star Harry Styles this year.
Rock star Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet’s daughter turned heads on Friday with her massive engagement ring.
Zoë Kravitz, 37, got engaged to pop star Harry Styles, 32, earlier this year after only eight months of dating. The couple has largely kept their relationship private—save for occasional outings.
But on August 28, the Batman actress was spotted strolling around New York City wearing her 9-carat engagement ring.
As she walked around the city, Zoë wore a casual outfit: a black T-shirt, blue mini shorts, black sunglasses, and a red baseball cap with the words “Sex and the City” written on it.
Styles did not accompany her, but he is also in the city for his concert residency at Madison Square Garden. It started on August 26 and runs through October 31.
The pair were first linked in August 2025, when they were spotted kissing in London, England, and walking arm in arm in Rome, Italy.
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By January this year, Page Six reported that Zoë calls Styles her “soulmate” to her close friends and family.
Their engagement was then confirmed in April, when Zoë was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her ring finger while kissing the One Direction alum in London.
Zoë was previously engaged to fellow actor Channing Tatum from October 2023 until they split in 2024. They met in 2021 on the set of her directorial debut Blink Twice.
She was also married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2020.
In a February 2022 interview with Elle, she said, “Karl’s an incredible human being. It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being OK. That’s the journey I’m on right now.”
Zoë is the only daughter of Lenny Kravitz, 62, and Lisa Bonet, 58. The former couple wed in 1987 but separated in 1991. Still, they remain close friends and have attended events like the 2015 Met Gala together.
Lenny has not remarried since their divorce.
Zoë has two half-siblings from her mother’s second marriage. Bonet married actor Jason Momoa in 2017 and shares two children with him: Lola Iolani, 19, and Nakoa-Wolf, 17.
They separated in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.
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