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Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet’s Daughter, 37, Shows Off 9-Carat Engagement Ring

The musician and actress’ daughter got engaged to pop star Harry Styles this year.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Musician Lenny Kravitz (center) and actresses Zoe Kravitz (L) and Lisa Bonet R) attend the Saint Laurent show at The Hollywood Palladium on February 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

By Pia Bello

Rock star Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet’s daughter turned heads on Friday with her massive engagement ring.

Zoë Kravitz, 37, got engaged to pop star Harry Styles, 32, earlier this year after only eight months of dating. The couple has largely kept their relationship private—save for occasional outings.

But on August 28, the Batman actress was spotted strolling around New York City wearing her 9-carat engagement ring.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Zoë Kravitz is seen wearing a "Sex and the City" cap on August 28, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet's daughter shows off her engagement ring from pop star Harry Styles.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images

As she walked around the city, Zoë wore a casual outfit: a black T-shirt, blue mini shorts, black sunglasses, and a red baseball cap with the words “Sex and the City” written on it.

Styles did not accompany her, but he is also in the city for his concert residency at Madison Square Garden. It started on August 26 and runs through October 31.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are seen on March 09, 2026 in New York City.

She sports a massive 9-carat engagement ring.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images

The pair were first linked in August 2025, when they were spotted kissing in London, England, and walking arm in arm in Rome, Italy.

By January this year, Page Six reported that Zoë calls Styles her “soulmate” to her close friends and family.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 22: Zoe Kravitz is seen on August 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

She and Styles got engaged in April after only eight months of dating.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Their engagement was then confirmed in April, when Zoë was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her ring finger while kissing the One Direction alum in London.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum

Zoe was previously engaged to actor Channing Tatum but they broke off their engagement after about one year.

AFP via Getty Images

Zoë was previously engaged to fellow actor Channing Tatum from October 2023 until they split in 2024. They met in 2021 on the set of her directorial debut Blink Twice.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Karl Glusman and Zoe Kravitz attends 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

She was also married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2020.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images

She was also married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2020.

In a February 2022 interview with Elle, she said, “Karl’s an incredible human being. It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being OK. That’s the journey I’m on right now.”

Zoë is the only daughter of Lenny Kravitz, 62, and Lisa Bonet, 58. The former couple wed in 1987 but separated in 1991. Still, they remain close friends and have attended events like the 2015 Met Gala together.

Portrait of American musician Lenny Kravitz sitting on a motorcycle in Chicago, Illinois on June 7, 1996.
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Lenny has not remarried since their divorce.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Coni Momoa, Jason Momoa, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, Lisa Bonet, and Lola Iolani Momoa attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

She has two half-siblings from her mother's second marriage to actor Jason Momoa. Here, Momoa is pictured with his mother, Coni, along with his two children with Bonet.

Getty Images

Zoë has two half-siblings from her mother’s second marriage. Bonet married actor Jason Momoa in 2017 and shares two children with him: Lola Iolani, 19, and Nakoa-Wolf, 17.

They separated in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.

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Pia Bello
Pia BelloBeauty & Wellness Intern

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