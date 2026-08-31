NOW THAT'S A ROCK Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet’s Daughter, 37, Shows Off 9-Carat Engagement Ring The musician and actress’ daughter got engaged to pop star Harry Styles this year. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rock star Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet’s daughter turned heads on Friday with her massive engagement ring.

Zoë Kravitz, 37, got engaged to pop star Harry Styles, 32, earlier this year after only eight months of dating. The couple has largely kept their relationship private—save for occasional outings.

But on August 28, the Batman actress was spotted strolling around New York City wearing her 9-carat engagement ring.

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet's daughter shows off her engagement ring from pop star Harry Styles. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

As she walked around the city, Zoë wore a casual outfit: a black T-shirt, blue mini shorts, black sunglasses, and a red baseball cap with the words “Sex and the City” written on it.

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Styles did not accompany her, but he is also in the city for his concert residency at Madison Square Garden. It started on August 26 and runs through October 31.

She sports a massive 9-carat engagement ring. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

The pair were first linked in August 2025, when they were spotted kissing in London, England, and walking arm in arm in Rome, Italy.

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By January this year, Page Six reported that Zoë calls Styles her “soulmate” to her close friends and family.

She and Styles got engaged in April after only eight months of dating. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Their engagement was then confirmed in April, when Zoë was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her ring finger while kissing the One Direction alum in London.

Zoe was previously engaged to actor Channing Tatum but they broke off their engagement after about one year. AFP via Getty Images

Zoë was previously engaged to fellow actor Channing Tatum from October 2023 until they split in 2024. They met in 2021 on the set of her directorial debut Blink Twice.

She was also married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2020. Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images

She was also married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2020.

In a February 2022 interview with Elle, she said, “Karl’s an incredible human being. It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being OK. That’s the journey I’m on right now.”

Zoë is the only daughter of Lenny Kravitz, 62, and Lisa Bonet, 58. The former couple wed in 1987 but separated in 1991. Still, they remain close friends and have attended events like the 2015 Met Gala together.

Lenny has not remarried since their divorce.

She has two half-siblings from her mother's second marriage to actor Jason Momoa. Here, Momoa is pictured with his mother, Coni, along with his two children with Bonet. Getty Images

Zoë has two half-siblings from her mother’s second marriage. Bonet married actor Jason Momoa in 2017 and shares two children with him: Lola Iolani, 19, and Nakoa-Wolf, 17.

They separated in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.

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