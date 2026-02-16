Bond girl Jane Seymour celebrated her 75th birthday on Sunday by spilling her secrets to getting healthy, youthful skin.

Seymour, who played Solitaire in the 1973 movie Live and Let Die, starring Roger Moore as James Bond, told People magazine that she is a “great believer” in protecting her skin.

The Emmy-winning actress’s daily routine includes the previously mentioned exfoliation, which removes dead skin cells and helps keep complexions looking bright and fresh. At night, she applies a retinol cream to promote cell turnover and keep her skin soft and radiant.

Jane Seymour at the Acorn TV Talent Dinner in New York, August 2025. Jason Mendez/Getty Images for AMC Networks/Acorn TV

She also touted Crépe Erase, a cream from skincare brand The Body Firm, with which she has partnered for over five years.

“I’m a great believer that if I eat well and I hydrate, that my skin definitely looks better,” she said, adding, “I eat really good vegetables, fruits.”

To protect herself from harmful ultraviolet rays, which can damage skin and contribute to premature signs of aging, the Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star applies sunscreen, stays out of the sun when possible, and wears Wallaroo hats, which feature wide brims to keep the face shaded.

Jane Seymour as Solitaire for the 1973 hit movie "Live and Let Die." Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Her strategies appear to be working: In December, Seymour told People she does not feel her age.

“I have to actually wake up in the morning and remind myself how old I am because inside of me, I would say I still feel like I’m maybe about 40 or 50, maybe 40. I don’t know where all that time went, but I have the energy that I had when I was 40,” she said.

She cited her family as a contributing factor. Seymour is a mother of four and a grandmother. She has two children, Katherine and Sean, from her first marriage to businessman David Flynn, and twin sons, Johnny and Kristopher, from her fourth marriage to actor and director James Keach.

Jane Seymour at the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection & Concert Gala in New York, January 2026. Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Seymour also thanked her job for keeping her youthful, noting that its taxing nature keeps her on her toes.

“I work 12-, 14-hour days on sets and keep up with everyone,” she said. “I don’t need cue cards or anything. I learn pages after pages and I have a lot of energy and I think it’s because I keep working and I keep pushing myself to be better at what it is that I do because I love what I do—I think it keeps me young.”

Jane Seymour, Christopher Walken, and Isla Fisher in "Wedding Crashers" (2005). Warner Bros.

Seymour called her characters, including the comically lustful Kathleen Cleary in Wedding Crashers, “aspirational to women of a certain age, or to human beings in general, that it’s never too late to fall in love, that you can be sexy for as long as you feel like it.”