Lifestyle GROWING PAINS Why Leg-Lengthening Surgeries for Men May Soon Go Mainstream The biggest drawback of height surgery might no longer be an issue. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

A new leg-lengthening device promises to make the notoriously brutal height-boosting surgery less punishing.

Surgeons have performed limb-lengthening procedures to correct existing discrepancies or growth irregularities for decades, but the 2020s have seen a surge in patients, often men, seeking the procedures with the sole purpose of increasing their height.

Depending on the surgery type, patients can expect an increase of 3 to 6 inches—a potentially life-changing difference for those struggling with low self-esteem and perceived bias in the workplace and dating landscape.

Still, interested patients are often intimidated by the surgery’s monthslong healing process. For those who cannot work from home, it can be altogether prohibitive, particularly given the high cost of such procedures, which can run for more than $75,000 in the U.S.

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That barrier may not be such an issue for surgery seekers in the near future.

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A patient recovers after surgery at the Institute of External Skeletal Fixation in Beijing, China. Olivier CHOUCHANA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The PRECICE Max, or PMax, is an internal implant designed to let patients bear their full weight shortly after surgeons break and gradually stretch the bones in their legs.

Dr. Dror Paley, who helped develop the device and has worked in limb lengthening for four decades, told GQ that the reinforced titanium nail could cut the wait for unassisted walking from about five months to as little as two weeks.

“I still remember what it was like when I did one of my first surgeries and what they went through and the suffering they went through,” Paley said. “[With the PMax] I would pretty much now remove that word ‘suffering.’”

That would mark the latest step in a procedure that has slowly moved from metal scaffolding outside the leg to magnetic rods hidden inside the bone.

The original Ilizarov method used pins and wires to attach an external frame to broken bone. A later technique known as lengthening over nails, or LON, paired an internal nail with an external fixator. At the same time, PRECICE moved the lengthening mechanism entirely inside the leg and reduced scarring.

Pedro Pascal is seen on the set of 'Materialists' in Downtown Manhattan. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Long before PMax promised to make recovery easier, the surgery itself had already entered the mainstream conversation through Celine Song’s Materialists.

In the film, Pedro Pascal’s wealthy financier Harry Castillo reveals he secretly underwent leg-lengthening surgery after years of insecurity about his height, saying the procedure transformed the way people treated him.

One patient named William, who underwent LON on his tibias before receiving PRECICE 2 in his femurs one year later, said the internal method was “much easier.”

William ultimately gained nearly 15 centimeters with Dr. Yuskel Yurttas across the two procedures. He said both surgeries were successful but warned prospective patients that recovery required a “monstrous amount of work” in physical therapy.

The internal nails may have removed the external frames, but they did not remove the grueling recovery.

John Lovedale, a government network engineer interviewed by GQ, paid $75,000 to grow from 5-foot-8-and-a-half to 5-foot-11-and-a-half using magnetically controlled titanium nails inserted into his broken femurs. The devices were extended by 1 millimeter each day for about 90 days.

Lovedale described the resulting pain as “relentless” and said he could not walk for months as the lengthening stretched the nerves, muscles, and other tissue surrounding his bones.

“They fill you with enough painkillers that it’s bearable,” he told GQ.

Influencer shares his leg-lengthening surgery recovery. Haliadonis/TikTok

The PMax is designed to address the mobility restriction that kept patients like Lovedale off their feet.

PRECICE 2 could support only between 50 and 75 pounds with each step, forcing most patients to use crutches or a walker for around five months. The stronger PMax allows full weight-bearing, which Paley said continually stretches the muscles and tendons and helps prevent the weakness that can intensify pain.

One of the first patients to receive the newly released device is already reporting a sharply different start.

An anonymous Reddit user who described himself as a PMax patient at the Paley Institute said he walked with a walker on the first day after undergoing bilateral femur surgery.

“I was able to walk on the first day with a walker with mild difficulty/pain,” he wrote, adding that most of his weight remained on the walker while moving.

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The procedure still involves cutting bone and using an external magnetic controller four times daily to extend the implant by about 1 millimeter per day. Reaching the PMax maximum of 8 centimeters, or 3.1 inches, takes roughly 12 weeks, followed by months of bone consolidation.

Paley said patients typically regain about 90 percent of their former athletic ability after nine months and return to normal activities after a year.

“It’s going to make stature lengthening a much more ubiquitous thing,” he told GQ.

But even Paley stressed that the surgery only promises height—not upgraded athletic ability.

“We do not make better basketball players,” he said. “We’re not making superhumans.”

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