Lifestyle Long Story Short ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Debuts Her Biggest Haircut in Years Olivia Benson has a brand-new look. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

At 62, actress Mariska Hargitay is refreshing her style.

The Golden Globe winner and longtime star of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit debuted her shortest haircut in 12 years soon after announcing her upcoming Broadway performance.

Renowned celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel posted eight photos on Instagram of the actress in a blunt, brown, chin-length bob. Abergel, the creative director of haircare company Virtue Labs, has been busy this week, creating Met Gala co-chair Nicole Kidman’s jaw-dropping look on Monday.

​In his caption, he wrote, “NEW CUT FOR THE ONE AND ONLY@therealmariskahargitay BROADWAY DEBUT IN @brilliantbway ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

ADVERTISEMENT

Switching gears is a running theme in Hargitay’s life: In March, she announced her Broadway debut. The police procedural star will take the stage on May 26 in her first Broadway production, Every Brilliant Thing.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

She succeeds British actor Daniel Radcliffe, whose last performance in the one-person show is on May 24 at 3 p.m.

The show will follow Hargitay as the narrator, a child who tries to prevent their mother’s suicide by writing a series of notes that recall small, brilliant things about living.

Hargitay, the daughter of American actress Jayne Mansfield, portrayed Olivia Benson for 25 years. Throughout the show’s run, Hargitay has explored a range of hair lengths and brunette hues, though few looks are as memorable as her May 4 cut.

Mariska Hargitay wears a pin-straight lob at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 30, 2015. Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

​The comments surrounding Hargitay’s hair are overwhelmingly positive. Some recognize that it reminds them of Hargitay’s character, Olivia Benson, and of Olivia’s hair in earlier seasons of the show, like 2013, when Hargitay had a similar blunt style.

One commenter wrote, “Ok, wait, why is it kinda giving season 15 of SVU?” to which another fan responded, “That’s where my mind went to!”

“She’s had short hair 10 times in the whole of 27 years of the show,” another wrote, noting that the actress usually wore longer styles. Her 2026 bob is the Hargitay’s shortest in over a decade.​

Actress Mariska Hargitay signs autographs in 2013 while wearing a chin-length bob. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Despite her bob being a breakthrough for Hargitay’s newest stage persona, the Olivia Benson character has taken risks with her hair on-screen before.

In SVU‘s third season, the NBC star wore a pixie haircut. Haritay explained in an interview with Allure, “We went real short—shorter than anticipated,” she says. “I almost got fired.”

Actress Mariska Hargitay (R) poses with "Law and Order SVU" Co-star, Actor Christopher Meloni (L), while wearing a pixie cut hairstyle in 2003. Henry Ray Abrams/REUTERS

Although her past cuts may have elicited negative responses, Hargitay need not fear career repercussions from her newest look.

The official Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Instagram account showed its support with a pun: “It should be criminal to look this good!”

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog