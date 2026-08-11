'A CLOSE THING' King Charles, 77, Reflects on His Near-Death Experience The tragedy claimed the life of his close friend. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

King Charles III offered a rare reflection on the avalanche that almost killed him and claimed the life of one of his close friends nearly 40 years ago.

The 77-year-old monarch reportedly spoke about the 1988 incident while hosting members of the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team at the Castle of Mey in Scotland on August 1.

The gathering marked the 50th anniversary of the mountain rescue group.

King Charles meeting the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team at the Castle of Mey on August 1, 2026. Facebook/Assynt Mountain Rescue Team/Facebook/Assynt Mountain Rescue Team

During the conversation, Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, reportedly described his survival in the avalanche as “a close thing.”

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“He spoke of the near miss he had in that avalanche in the context of the dangers mountains contain,” Ben Dyson, the team’s leader, told The Times.

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“Obviously after all these years it is still much in his memory, but it had given him an insight into the valuable work we do and the dangers we face,” Dyson said.

Prince Charles skiing in Klosters with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Diana, Princess of Wales on March 9, 1988. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The avalanche struck on March 10, 1988, while Charles and a group of friends were skiing off-piste above Klosters, Switzerland, a resort long favored by the royal family.

A wall of snow swept down the mountain, killing Major Hugh Lindsay, a former equerry to Queen Elizabeth II and a close friend of Charles.

Queen Elizabeth II during an official visit to Portugal in 1985. Standing behind her is Major Hugh Lindsay, her equerry, who died three years later in the avalanche that nearly claimed her son's life. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Another member of the group, Patti Palmer-Tomkinson, suffered serious leg injuries.

Charles and other members of the party managed to escape the avalanche. They later returned with their guide and a Swiss police officer to help dig Lindsay and Palmer-Tomkinson out of the snow.

Lindsay was pronounced dead at a hospital in nearby Davos. He was 34.

The draped coffin of Major Hugh Lindsay, carried by soldiers at RAF Northolt, returns to England on March 12, 1988. Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Lindsay’s wife, Sarah, was six months pregnant when he died. Their daughter, Alice, was born later that year, with Charles becoming her godfather.

The tragedy has rarely been discussed publicly by the king in the decades since. He later wrote in a letter, “I still find it hard to understand why I survived and he didn’t,” The Guardian reported.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana return to England with Sarah, Duchess of York, after a skiing tragedy that resulted in the death of Major Hugh Lindsay. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson were also on the ski trip but were at their chalet when the avalanche struck. Diana later said she had been sick with the flu and had stayed behind that day, narrowly avoiding the disaster.

Charles, who had been skiing since the 1960s, has since stepped away from the sport.

During a 2025 visit to England, he told a Swiss man, “I think my skiing days are behind me,” according to Hello! Magazine.

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