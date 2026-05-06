Lifestyle TIK TOK ON THE CLOCK Pop Star Reveals Why She Stopped Getting Facial Fillers “God, that sucked.” Getty Images

Kesha has a bone to pick with cosmetic fillers.

“I went through a horrible filler phase,” the 39-year-old, whose full name is Kesha Rose Sebert, explained to podcast host Alex Cooper on Wednesday’s episode of Call Her Daddy.

The “TiK ToK” singer said she was inundated with hateful comments about her appearance, compelling her to receive the beauty treatment.

Hyaluronic acid facial fillers are typically injected to plump up various areas of the face, such as the lips or under-eye area.

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“People have commented on my body. I internalize those comments, I make that the word of God, I try to adjust my body to somebody else’s... what they want me to be,” Kesha said.

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The legacy pop star, who made a major comeback in 2025 with her album Period, said her reflections on body image took time.

Kesha made a big comeback in 2025. Sarah Morris

She told Cooper, “God, that sucked. Because I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what I should do.’ And then I’m like, ‘I actually don’t like the way that looks.’”

The experience mirrored how our culture treats women as a whole, she said, calling it a “constant dance with society on what it does mean to be a woman and what is acceptable.”

“We’re not supposed to age,” Kesha said. “Trust me, I don’t want to. But like, I don’t know what else to do.”

Still, Kesha values taking care of her skin and employs some unconventional ingredients to do so.

Kesha says she didn't like the look of fillers on her face. Neil Mockford/Getty Images

In a July appearance on Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky, Kesha told Lewinsky that she “put the salmon DNA in my face.”

She explained that the beauty hack is a “Korean trick” that uses salmon sperm to give her skin a youthful glow.

Kesha is one of many celebrities who have chosen to skip fillers as they age, opting instead for more innovative options for their skin health.

In March, beauty influencer and brand founder Jaclyn Hill reported discovering her filler had collected in different areas on her face, forming “lumps.” After receiving an ultrasound, doctors confirmed her filler had migrated throughout her face, which she then had dissolved.

@jacattack I’ve never actually had filler put in that area but it’s migrated there and created a bulge over the years. When I lost weight is when I started noticing it & It’s driven me crazy! This is what happens when you fall into the 2016 trend of filling your face 🤦🏼‍♀️ ♬ original sound - Jaclynhill

Golden Bachelor star Amy Kaplan ranted on TikTok earlier last month about her facelift surgeon finding “clumps of filler” under her skin, even though she had avoided cosmetic fillers for over a decade and previously attempted to dissolve them.

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