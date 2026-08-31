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‘I WASN’T WELL’

Kelly Osbourne Addresses Dramatic Weight Loss That Sparked ‘Danger Zone’ Comments

The reality star’s thin appearance has ignited health concerns for months.

Kelly Osbourne

Gus Ruelas/Reuters;Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

Kelly Osbourne addressed her health half a year after igniting serious concerns.

The 41-year-old’s appearance sparked “danger zone” comments on February 28, when she stepped on stage at The BRIT Awards 2026 in Manchester with her mother, Sharon Osbourne, 73.

The mother-daughter-duo accepted the Lifetime Achievement award on behalf of Kelly’s late father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died of cardiac arrest on July 22, 2025, at 76.

Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne accept the Lifetime Achievement Award for Ozzy Osbourne, during for the BRIT Awards at the Co-op Live Arena, in Manchester, Britain, February 28, 2026. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Kelly Osbourne's appearance sparked concerns when she and Sharon Osbourne accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award for Ozzy Osbourne during The BRIT Awards in Manchester, Britain, on February 28, 2026.

Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Conversation online soon focused on Kelly’s appearance, which many fans found concerningly thin. One person wrote under a YouTube video of Kelly on stage, “As much as I hate to comment about someone’s appearance... Kelly has hit the danger zone. That’s extremely concerning.”

Kelly addressed these comments in an interview with HELLO! published on Monday.

Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne on the red carpet of The BRIT Awards 2026.

Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne on the red carpet of The BRIT Awards 2026 in February.

Jeff Spicer/Redferns

When asked about how she navigated the body-shaming, Kelly replied: “I didn’t navigate it—I wasn’t well.”

“How can you navigate something so cruel when you’re so sick?” she asked. “I’m getting a lot better. I’ve got all the help I need, and I’m grateful for the support I have in my life.”

Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne attend The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England.
health & wellness

Kelly Osbourne’s Appearance Sparks ‘Danger Zone’ Comments

Roosa Rahkonen

In December, Sharon said on the Piers Morgan Uncensored podcast that her daughter “can’t eat right now” because she was so sad about her father’s death.

Kelly Osbourne said she is doing better now. Pictured here in London, England, on June 18 at the Men’s Mental Health art exhibition and auction.

Kelly Osbourne said she is doing better now. Pictured here in London, England, on June 18 at the Men’s Mental Health art exhibition and auction.

Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Now, Kelly said she is putting “one foot in front of the other.”

“You’ve got to fix the head before you can fix the body,” she said. “It’s a slow process. It’s going to take me a minute. I’m not going to be fixed in a day.”

Kelly Osbourne in October 2024 vs. November 2025.
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Kelly Osbourne Slams Critics Who Say She’s Gotten Too Thin

Roosa Rahkonen

Kelly said she is going to therapy, but recognized that she won’t be “fixed” in a single session.

“This is a lifetime of work I’ve got to do and continue to do for the rest of my life,” Kelly explained. “I’m getting to know myself in a whole new way, but it’s a lot more healthy, I can tell you that.”

Sharon, Ozzy, and Kelly Osbourne at The BRIT Awards in London in 2008.

Sharon, Ozzy, and Kelly Osbourne at The BRIT Awards in London in 2008.

JMEnternational/Getty Images

Kelly has received public criticism over her weight ever since she rose to fame in 2002 with the launch of MTV’s reality series The Osbournes.

In May 2024, she said on The Osbournes Podcast that when she was a child, an agent told her she was “too fat for TV” and “needed to lose weight.”

US DJ Sid Wilson and English TV personality Kelly Osbourne arrive for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026.

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

Kelly, who declined to comment on her split from her rocker fiancé, Slipknot band member Sid Wilson, 49, has moved to the U.K. with the couple’s 3-year-old son, Sidney.

“I have so many reasons to keep going,” she said. “I’ve got my baby boy, and he makes me the happiest person in the world. Being home in the U.K. has changed a lot for me. I’ve never been a California girl. It’s been great to be home, and making a life for me and my son where I can see he’s truly happy.”

Kelly Osbourne at The BRIT Awards 2026 in Manchester.
'kindness costs nothing'

Kelly Osbourne Gets Support From Fellow Rock Heiress

Roosa Rahkonen

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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