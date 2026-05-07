Lifestyle GIVE IT A SHOT ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Star Finally Confirms She Took Ozempic The admission comes after months of speculation about the reality TV personality. Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

The world’s most famous momager, Kris Jenner, admitted that she’s tried out Ozempic, but now says it didn’t sit right with her.

“We tried it once when no one knew what it was,” Jenner revealed during Tuesday’s episode of the She MD podcast.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and matriarch of the Jenner-Kardashian family did not specify whom “we” referred to. However, she stated that the GLP-1 drug—typically prescribed for weight management and to treat Type 2 diabetes—made her feel “really sick” and “nauseous,” to the point that she could no longer work.

Another supplement ended up being a "game-changer." Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

Gastrointestinal discomfort and nausea are two of the most common side effects reported by GLP-1 users.

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Jenner then reached out to Dr. Thais Aliabadi, one of the SheMD hosts and the reality star’s personal physician, for help.

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“I called her up one day, and I go, ‘I can’t work anymore. I can’t, I’m so sick. I can’t like—nauseous.’ And so she goes, ‘OK, OK, let’s try something else,’” the 70-year-old recalled on the podcast.

After considering a few options, they decided on peptide injections and supplements instead, which Jenner says was a “game-changer.”

“That actually bought me an extra couple hours at night,” she said about the addition to her health routine.

“I felt like I had more energy. And of course, it’s good for hair, and nails, and skin, and all of that stuff.”

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The television personality is also taking steps to care for her health as she ages. “I get my blood drawn every three months just to keep my hormones balanced,” she said.

She continued, “Because I realized after I was 45 that [it] was so important to just your physical female health—and male health, by the way. I encourage my son to check hormones to see what’s happening."

Jenner called that another “game changer,” saying, “When you look at your thyroid and hormone health, you see what your body needs.”

Jenner has been open about the steps she takes to stay vibrant and active as she ages. Earlier last year, she had a facelift that went viral when her skin was compared to that of her much younger daughters.

“I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she told Vogue Arabia about her latest procedure.

Instagram / Kris Jenner

And she is not afraid to show it off, posting a makeup-free close-up of her complexion after receiving a skin treatment from celebrity facialist Keren Bartov.

“Thank you @keren_bartov, greatest facial!!” she captioned the photo, which she posted to her Instagram stories.

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