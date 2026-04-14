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BLONDE AMBITION

Katie Holmes Debuts Dramatic Short Blond Hair Transformation

The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star revealed her trendy new hair on Monday.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
Published
Updated
Katie Holmes arrives for the Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner in New York City, U.S., June 10, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Katie Holmes underwent a major hair transformation for spring.

The Dawson’s Creek star, 47, stepped out in New York City on Monday to celebrate a collaboration between American fashion designer Christopher John Rogers and Old Navy.

While her mustard-yellow long-sleeve top and slouchy jeans drew double takes, her new hair stole the show.

Katie Holmes attended the Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers launch event in New York on April 13, 2026, with a major hair change.

Katie Holmes attended the Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers launch event in New York on April 13, 2026, debuting a major hair change.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images via Getty Images

Holmes’s long, deep brunette mane has been a part of her signature look since her early acting days.

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Although she’s occasionally switched it up with minor color changes like subtle mocha highlights over the years, this makeover was perhaps the most dramatic to date.

During the event, the actress smiled for the camera, showing off her new “bronde” champagne highlights and a “clavi cut” chop.

Katie Holmes as Joey Potter and James Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery in 'Dawson's Creek,' 1997.

Katie Holmes as Joey Potter and James Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery in 'Dawson's Creek,' 1997.

Getty Images/Getty Images

As recently as late March, she was still wearing her brunette locks in a long braid—a style she has favored for years—but now her hair falls softly at her collarbones.

This exact clavicle length cut was deemed one of the 2026’s biggest hair trends by Martha Stewart’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton.

Holmes’s lob was accented with edgy layers that added texture, which was further accentuated by an undone side part and lived-in beach waves.

Brunette hair has been a constant part of Katie Holmes's look since the early days of her career. Here at the "Teaching Mrs. Tingle" premiere in Los Angeles in 1999.

Brunette hair has been a constant part of Katie Holmes's look since the early days of her career. Here at the "Teaching Mrs. Tingle" premiere in Los Angeles in 1999.

Rose Prouser/Reuters

The update was the ultimate, low-maintenance yet high-impact revamp. Dimensional champagne highlights and a layered, mid-length cut require less upkeep than other blonding techniques and styles.

Plus, the universally flattering length works across a range of hair textures and face shapes, offering enough length for styling flexibility while maintaining a polished, modern silhouette.

Holmes, who has long been admired for her effortless approach to fashion and beauty, once again proves her influence as a style bellwether. This latest transformation is sure to inspire anyone considering going lighter (or embracing the clavi cut trend) this spring.

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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