Lifestyle SEEING DOUBLES Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Watch Tennis in Twinning Outfits The preteen princess channeled her mom’s coveted sense of style. Marko Djurica/REUTERS

Princess Charlotte may not be next in line for the throne, but she’s a clear favorite to become the royal family’s next big style icon, taking cues from mom Kate Middleton and her globally recognized wardrobe.

Prince William, 44, and Princess Catherine, 44, made the Wimbledon Men’s singles final a family affair on July 12, attending the match with two of their three children.

The couple sat with Charlotte, 11, and Prince George, 12, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to watch as Italy’s Jannik Sinner defeated Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Kate wore an olive-green tea-length dress featuring a unique cape-like top and a nipped-in waist, reportedly a custom piece crafted by London-based designer Emilia Wickstead.

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She accessorized with tan pumps, a purple-and-green bow-shaped brooch, and a pair of cream-and-gold Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra drop earrings, her chestnut hair cascading in soft waves down her back.

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Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, appears at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club during the trophy presentation for the 2026 final between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Germany’s Alexander Zverev. Marko Djurica/REUTERS

​Charlotte wore a bright-blue dress with layered flutter sleeves and a matching ribbon tied into a bow behind her back.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte display their matching brunette hair in soft, long waves for the 2026 Wimbledon men’s finals. Andrew Matthews/REUTERS

​In a post on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s official Instagram, commenters quickly expressed their love for the mother-daughter duo.

​One supporter said Princess Charlotte “looks just like her mum!”

​Another commented, “So wonderful to see you all, and George and Charlotte are certainly growing up!”

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte smile as they watch the men's singles final trophy presentation for Jannik Sinner of Italy and Alexander Zverev of Germany on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2026. Susan Mullane/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Charlotte’s dress felt strikingly similar to Kate’s Wimbledon ensemble one year earlier, but with age-appropriate modifications for the preteen.

Kate Middleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, wear similar bright-blue dresses at Wimbledon in 2025 and 2026. Stephanie Lecocq/Marko Djurica/REUTERS

The bold cobalt mid-length frock, another reportedly custom ensemble, was originally modeled after designer Roksanda’s “Miral” dress. Kate’s version features a short sleeve, oversized shoulder bow, and asymmetrical hemline, and she paired it with tan leather pumps.

Charlotte’s, on the other hand, has a much higher, straight-across neckline and a looser fit in the sleeves and skirt.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, wearing tan leather pumps and white Mary Janes. Andrew Matthews/via REUTERS

Rather than the bright-white Mary Janes she wore with her cream-colored ruffled dress last year, Charlotte wore 2026’s bold-blue ensemble with strapless white ballet flats.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte arrive for the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club wearing tan leather pumps and white flats. Andrew Matthews/via REUTERS

​The mom-daughter pair appeared courtside, smiling and cheering as they fended off the harsh summer heat with their white handheld fans.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte wear matching sunglasses while fanning themselves at the 2026 Wimbledon finals. Andrew Couldridge/REUTERS

​Just a seat away sat Prince William and the couple’s eldest child, Prince George. Both dressed formally for the courtside occasion, albeit less colorfully than Kate and Charlotte, wearing navy blue slacks, jackets, and diagonally striped ties.

Prince George and Prince William wear striped ties and suits while attending the 2026 Wimbledon finals. Marko Djurica/REUTERS

Kate and William’s youngest son, Prince Louis, 8, did not make his Wimbledon debut in 2026.

Britain's William, Prince of Wales; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Princess Charlotte; and Prince George sit in the Royal box at the Wimbledon championship without Prince Louis in 2026. Andrew Couldridge/REUTERS

​On the royal couple’s Wimbledon post, commenters pressed the couple to explain Louis’s absence.

​“I hope Louis got extra candy at home for having to sit this one out,” one person quipped.

“You have some explaining to do! Where was little Louis? I definitely thought this was his year,” wrote another.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis arrive for the Trooping the Color parade to honor King Charles, a month before Louis was absent from the 2026 Wimbledon finals. Chris J. Ratcliffe/REUTERS

Though the youngest sibling wasn’t in attendance, he reportedly expressed interest in getting involved with the tournament itself, according to Jenna Fontanilla, a court services worker at Wimbledon.

Princess Kate is pictured with the ball kids during the trophy presentation for the final match between Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships on July 11. Toby Melville/REUTERS

​“She told me about how Louis was asking her about how to become a ball boy, and we were talking about how much hard work it is to be on court and how we work alongside the ball kids, and it’s just so lovely,” Fontanilla told The Telegraph on July 11.

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