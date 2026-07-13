Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Watch Tennis in Twinning Outfits
Princess Charlotte may not be next in line for the throne, but she’s a clear favorite to become the royal family’s next big style icon, taking cues from mom Kate Middleton and her globally recognized wardrobe.
Prince William, 44, and Princess Catherine, 44, made the Wimbledon Men’s singles final a family affair on July 12, attending the match with two of their three children.
The couple sat with Charlotte, 11, and Prince George, 12, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to watch as Italy’s Jannik Sinner defeated Germany’s Alexander Zverev.
Kate wore an olive-green tea-length dress featuring a unique cape-like top and a nipped-in waist, reportedly a custom piece crafted by London-based designer Emilia Wickstead.
She accessorized with tan pumps, a purple-and-green bow-shaped brooch, and a pair of cream-and-gold Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra drop earrings, her chestnut hair cascading in soft waves down her back.
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Charlotte wore a bright-blue dress with layered flutter sleeves and a matching ribbon tied into a bow behind her back.
In a post on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s official Instagram, commenters quickly expressed their love for the mother-daughter duo.
One supporter said Princess Charlotte “looks just like her mum!”
Another commented, “So wonderful to see you all, and George and Charlotte are certainly growing up!”
Charlotte’s dress felt strikingly similar to Kate’s Wimbledon ensemble one year earlier, but with age-appropriate modifications for the preteen.
The bold cobalt mid-length frock, another reportedly custom ensemble, was originally modeled after designer Roksanda’s “Miral” dress. Kate’s version features a short sleeve, oversized shoulder bow, and asymmetrical hemline, and she paired it with tan leather pumps.
Charlotte’s, on the other hand, has a much higher, straight-across neckline and a looser fit in the sleeves and skirt.
Rather than the bright-white Mary Janes she wore with her cream-colored ruffled dress last year, Charlotte wore 2026’s bold-blue ensemble with strapless white ballet flats.
The mom-daughter pair appeared courtside, smiling and cheering as they fended off the harsh summer heat with their white handheld fans.
Just a seat away sat Prince William and the couple’s eldest child, Prince George. Both dressed formally for the courtside occasion, albeit less colorfully than Kate and Charlotte, wearing navy blue slacks, jackets, and diagonally striped ties.
Kate and William’s youngest son, Prince Louis, 8, did not make his Wimbledon debut in 2026.
On the royal couple’s Wimbledon post, commenters pressed the couple to explain Louis’s absence.
“I hope Louis got extra candy at home for having to sit this one out,” one person quipped.
“You have some explaining to do! Where was little Louis? I definitely thought this was his year,” wrote another.
Though the youngest sibling wasn’t in attendance, he reportedly expressed interest in getting involved with the tournament itself, according to Jenna Fontanilla, a court services worker at Wimbledon.
“She told me about how Louis was asking her about how to become a ball boy, and we were talking about how much hard work it is to be on court and how we work alongside the ball kids, and it’s just so lovely,” Fontanilla told The Telegraph on July 11.
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