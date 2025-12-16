Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

A cozy new selfie of Julia Roberts, 58, shows the star’s famously youthful skin at its best.

In a photo posted to her Instagram account on Monday, Roberts holds a book by friend and photographer Alexi Lubomirski in her arms, wearing a comfy gray Henley shirt and her signature loose waves. But her face is what we noticed first, as the Oscar-winning actress appears to be totally makeup-free.

Without a hint of foundation, concealer, or contour, the After the Hunt star somehow retains the same radiant complexion she had 20 or 30 years ago.

Roberts kept the rest of her style straightforward in the photo, wearing minimal jewelry and letting her dewy skin be the primary focus. Her highlights were also noticeably lighter than they were a month ago, when she ditched her usual deep auburn color.

In the photo, Roberts holds a copy of Natura Sacra: When the Earth Was Gone, a photography book published by Lubomirski earlier this month. “My friend @alexilubomirski has made this beautiful new book Natura Sacra,“ her caption read, noting that all proceeds will benefit Hope and Play, a charity dedicated to supporting children in Palestine. In a post on his Substack, Letters From a Human Being, the photographer cited legendary actor and philanthropist Paul Newman as his inspiration for the book.

Lubomirski, a longtime friend of Roberts, is a celebrity photographer who famously captured Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official wedding portraits in 2018. Roberts has been photographed by Lubomirski several times, including a recent shot for Variety’s ongoing Actors on Actors series, in which the actress posed alongside Sean Penn.

Since her career kicked off in the late 1980s, the actress has maintained a natural, understated aesthetic, both on and off the red carpet.

Fresh-faced actress Julia Roberts, then 22, attends the Golden Globe Awards on January 20, 1990, in Beverly Hills, California. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Beloved makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin, who passed away in 2002, photographed Roberts for two of his books, Making Faces (1999) and Face Forward (2002). In the commentary accompanying his portraits, Aucoin described Roberts’s naturally glowing complexion, writing that she had the “face of an angel.” Over 20 years later, it’s safe to assume that whatever skincare routine she’s committed to is working for her.